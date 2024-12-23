Due to the job insecurity in Spainmore and more young people are packing their bags and leaving to look for work in other countries, as they find jobs with better conditions and salaries. However, in the long run there are many who miss Spanish traditions and culture.

Clàudia Sebastián, a Spanish woman who took the suitcases and He went to Dublin to try his luck to earn more money. “I came to learn English. I came to look for a job because there are more opportunities here and with a better salary,” he begins in the video he published on his Tiktok account.

The young woman points out that the phrase “I had nothing better to do in my country and I came because the pay is better here.” is what he hears the most lately, something that made him wonder if “money is the only thing that moves” when moving to another country.

“The Irish are surprised that being Spanish I live here because for them it is completely unthinkable to give up a country with a wonderful culture, people and climate through a gray and dirty city,” the young woman continues in her testimony.

This statement by the Irish says that it makes them “a little angry” because it makes them realize that foreigners see Spain as “the country of coffee and cheap beer, where people are always happy and enjoying themselves.” and the difficulties that exist on a daily basis are not raised.

“Living here has made me realize the culture of effort and sacrifice that we have in Spain is based in a completely precarious country, where being able to save is a luxury,” Clàudia clarifies.

When thinking about the attraction of Ireland, the young woman considers that having “rraised the sights of a country on its capital and the promised dream of a better job“has made him forget about “his culture, people and the spectacular landscapes that exist” in him.

Thanks to having lived through this situation, and recognizing that it is true that “her great love” has been money, the young woman reflects and recognizes that she now appreciates and values ​​what she has much more: “This has made me realize how lucky I am I have to be living this life, which I am building myself little by little and I am proud. They dream of emigrating to Australia and I. I dream of returning to my country with a salary that allows me to live and not survive“.

The video has more than 19,000 views and in the comments section a debate has been generated among users who have seen it. There are those who agree with the young woman and others who are confused because they thought the situation in Spain was better.