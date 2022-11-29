Uruguay lives its most complicated hours in the World Cup in Qatar. After the 2-0 defeat against Portugal, qualifying was very complicated and they are forced to beat Ghana on the last date (and hope that South Korea does not win by a good difference).
Beyond the negative result, the Uruguayan media were very critical of how it worked and several players left harsh statements after the match. One of them was Edinson Cavani, who was blunt when asked by the present team: “You have to ask Alonso that”, sentenced.
José María Giménez, another of the team’s references, was very critical of what was done. “The same thing happened as in the first game. We did not go out to win, we entered a little doubtfully with our football, the game we have, which sometimes, no matter how hard it is for us, is there. It is one of the facets that we still have not fully taken out in the matches. There remains a feeling of great bitterness because we have a great team, great players and we are not leaving. We are not contributing the football that we really have. It’s a shame,” he said.
Uruguay will play qualifying next Friday against Ghana, but it is clear that the dressing room is split and the situation is extremely delicate.
