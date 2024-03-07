Just over 3.5 million Irish people are called to the polls this Friday, International Women's Day, to vote on two referendums on changes to the Constitution of Ireland that affect the definition of family and the role of women in society.

The Dublin Government, a coalition between Christian Democrats, centrists and Greens, has asked for a 'yes' in both consultations to reform the Magna Carta, drafted in 1937, and eliminate references that you consider sexist, discriminatory and outdated.

The first proposal, called 'Family Amendment', asks whether the State should recognize family units as groups of people “based on marriage or other long-term relationships.”

The second, called the 'Care Amendment', proposes eliminating two articles from the Constitution that refer to a woman's “life in the home” and her “duties in the home,” respectively.

The 'yes' to this proposal will replace both articles with a new text that will recognize the value of the provision of care at home “by members of a family”, which will give “society support without which the common good cannot be achieved.”

Today, the Irish Constitution states that, “due to her role within the home, women provide the State with support without which the common good cannot be achieved.”

The current text adds that authorities, “consequently, must strive to ensure that mothers are not forced by economic necessity to work (outside the home) and neglect their duties at home.”

Until the early 1970s, it was common for Irish women to leave their jobs after marrying, especially in the public sector, and although the practice has long since disappeared, The aforementioned clause hinders the progress of the fight for equality, according to the Government.

The Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, has assured that support for The first amendment will ensure that “all families are equal, regardless of the marital status of the parents.”

By voting 'yes' on care, we are removing very outdated, sexist language about women from our Constitution.

“And by voting 'yes' on care, we are eliminating sexist and very outdated language about women from our Constitution, and recognizing, for the first time, that family care has a real value that the State must support,” he said. explained the conservative leader, of Indian origin and openly gay.

The Government fears that the low participation puts the result of the consultations at risk, since, according to surveys, around 35% of the electorate is still undecided about what they will vote for or whether they will go to the polls.

Likewise, 42% have indicated that they will say 'yes' to the question about the family and 39% have indicated that they will answer affirmatively to the question about care.compared to the 23 and 24% who will vote 'no' in each of the consultations.

Critics of the redefinition of the family, led by minority political parties and independent deputies or senators, understand that the term “long-term relationships” is confusing and they warn that it could affect cases related to family law, tax law, immigration or inheritance disputes.

Regarding the role of women in the home, the general consensus is that current references are outdated and sexist, but disability and elderly rights groups maintain that the 'yes' vote will enshrine in the Constitution the idea that care They are primarily the responsibility of “family members.”

Its activists denounce that the State is trying to reduce its obligations to finance the services of the most vulnerable people in Irish society.

The counting of the results of the two referendums will begin on Saturday at 10.00 GMT and it is expected that the final result will be known late in the afternoon of that day.

