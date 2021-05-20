Pablo González Fuertes
110 yellow cards and 1 direct red card
Carlos del Cerro Grande
105 yellow cards and 3 direct reds
Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez
94 yellow cards and 1 red card
Alejandro Hernandez
89 yellow cards
From Burgos Bengoetxea
89 yellow cards and 2 red cards
César Soto Grado
86 yellow cards and a direct red
Estrada Fernandez
85 yellow cards and one straight red
Medié Jiménez
85 yellow cards and 6 direct red cards
Matéu Lahoz
84 yellow cards and 2 red cards
Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos
84 yellow cards and 2 direct red cards
Gil Manzano
79 yellow cards
Adrian Cordero
77 yellow cards and 4 direct red cards
Martinez Munuera
74 yellow cards and 2 direct red cards
Pizarro gomez
74 yellow cards and 4 direct reds
Melero Lopez
72 yellow cards and a direct red card
Fernandez block
71 yellow cards and two direct red cards
Figueroa Vazquez
66 yellow cards and two direct red cards
Jaime Latre
65 yellow cards and 4 direct red cards
Alberola Rojas
63 yellow cards
Munuera Montero
53 yellow cards and 2 direct red cards
