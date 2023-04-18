The match officials have been chosen for the return of the Europa League and Conference League scheduled for Thursday. Fiorentina-Lech to Obrenovic
The referee appointments for the second leg of the Europa League have been made official. The Englishman Anthony Taylor will direct Roma-Feyenoord, scheduled for Thursday at 9 pm at the Stadio Olimpico. Assisting him were fellow countrymen Gary Beswich and Adam Nunn, fourth man Robert Jones. Stuart Attwell will be at the Var. Scheduled at the same time at the José Alvalade stadium, Sporting Lisbon-Juventus has instead been assigned to the French François Letexier, the assistants will be Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni, fourth official Stephanie Frappart. At the Var the Dutch Pol van Boekel.
The choices for the Conference
—
The Slovenian Rade Obrenovic is the designated whistle for Fiorentina-Lech Poznan, the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Conference League on Thursday at 18.45 at the Artemio Franchi. He will be assisted by compatriots Jure Praprotnik and Grega Kordez, fourth man Slavko Vincic. At Var Nejc Kajtazovic.
April 18, 2023 (change April 18, 2023 | 12:37)
