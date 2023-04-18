The referee appointments for the second leg of the Europa League have been made official. The Englishman Anthony Taylor will direct Roma-Feyenoord, scheduled for Thursday at 9 pm at the Stadio Olimpico. Assisting him were fellow countrymen Gary Beswich and Adam Nunn, fourth man Robert Jones. Stuart Attwell will be at the Var. Scheduled at the same time at the José Alvalade stadium, Sporting Lisbon-Juventus has instead been assigned to the French François Letexier, the assistants will be Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni, fourth official Stephanie Frappart. At the Var the Dutch Pol van Boekel.