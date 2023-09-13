The Milan derby to a Milanese. Simone Sozza, 36, will be the referee for Inter-Milan, a match scheduled for Saturday at 6pm. It will be the fourth match this year for him, after having refereed two matches in the Conference League preliminaries and Modena-Ascoli in Serie B , where he churned out two yellows and a red.

Sozza is 36 years old and last year he took charge of 11 games in Serie A (21 in all competitions). In his career he managed Inter three times and Milan twice. Immaculate record with both, with three successes for the Nerazzurri (Roma, Napoli, Sassuolo) and two for the Rossoneri (Lazio, Fiorentina). The assistants will be Carbone and Giallatini, the fourth official will be Guida, while at Var there will be Di Paolo and Piccinini.