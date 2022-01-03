First big match for the 34-year-old from the Seregno section, on the pitch for the second time in his career at the Stadium
It’s time to get back on the pitch for Serie A. The first day of 2022 – 20th of the calendar – will be played on the “classic” Epiphany day, Thursday 6 January, with the first matches starting at 12.30 and ending in the evening. with Juve-Napoli and Fiorentina-Udinese. In view of the 10 matches, the arbitration appointments have been communicated.
Bologna – Inter (12.30) referee: Ayroldi di Molfetta (Galetto-Cipressa)
Sampdoria – Cagliari (12.30) referee: Camplone di Pescara (Cecconi-Vecchi)
Lazio – Empoli (2.30 pm) referee: Giua di Olbia (Dei Giudici-Moro)
Spezia – Verona (2.30 pm) referee: Mariani di Aprilia (Paganessi-Pagnotta)
Atalanta – Turin (4.30 pm) referee: Giacomelli from Trieste (De Meo-Capaldo)
Sassuolo – Genoa (4.30 pm) referee: Manganiello di Pinerolo (Di Vuolo-Massara)
Milan – Rome (6.30 pm) referee: Chiffi di Padova (Vivenzi-Ranghetti)
Salernitana – Venice (6.30 pm) referee: Sacchi di Macerata (Liberti-Schirru)
Fiorentina – Udinese (8.45 pm) referee: Fourneau of Rome (Bottegoni-Muto)
Juventus – Naples (8.45 pm) referee: Sozza di Seregno (Giallatini-Preti)
January 3 – 11:08 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#referees #20th #day #JuveNapoli #Sozza #RomaMilan #Chiffi
Leave a Reply