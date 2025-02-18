The Spanish professional referees have issued a statement through the RFEF website in which they show their “most absolute repulsion” for the attacks and threats in social networks that José Luis Munuera Montero, collegiate of the Osasuna-Real Madrid of the past is receiving Saturday in Pamplona.

“Professional referees and referees want to show our most absolute repulsion to the attacks and threats that our partner José Luis Munuera Montero is receiving through social networks and that affect him both personally and his family environment,” they say.





Read too

Carles Ruipérez

“Attacks that add to hatred and verbal violence with which we have to perform our professional work every weekend and that in the basic categories becomes, even more unfortunate, in physical violence in many more cases,” The referees indicate.

After Saturday’s match at Sadar (1-1), Real Madrid complained after seeing that the VAR did not intrvate any of the actions in which they requested a penalty, together with the expulsion of English Jude Bellingham, two actions with hand , by Catena and Juan Cruz, and a demolition to Vinícius.





Read too

Carlos Novo

In addition, the club described as “residual action” the entrance of Eduardo Camavinga that cost the tie against Osasuna, understanding that the contact with Budimir was produced after having finished the play with a shot was the Croatian striker.