



The arbitration collective is at the limit. Gathered in Madrid for the latest physical tests of the season, the arbitrators and professional arbitras of First and Second Division have taken the opportunity to meet and issue a statement in which they denounce their situation, which call “unsustainable” and “alarming”: ” Before an environment of hate and generalized violence against our group, the referees and referees want to show that we are more united and strong than ever to develop our professional work, although Every day it is more difficult to exercise it normally in all fields of Spain ».

As they explain, that work is developed in an “disabled environment”, which would be impossible to exercise “without the professional support and guardianship of the RFEF Referees Technical Committee.

The referees took the opportunity to show their “total and unanimous” support to José Luis Munuera Montero, after the investigation opened by the RFEF for their businesses outside their arbitral work.

After the meeting, the Collegiate José María Sánchez Martínez appeared before the media, in the name of the entire group. «We are totally convinced that our work has to move on. We live very difficult times in which lines that had never been known are never being transferred, ”he began by saying. Then, he reiterated support to Munuera Montero: «The whole group wants to send a message of mood, without fissures, to our partner, because we know that it is going through a very complicated moment. The attacks towards him and his family have been in crescendo and we want to show our solidarity ».