Referees and assistants of the First and Second Division accomplished bodily checks previous to the beginning of the season within the services of every territorial committee as a result of impossibility of doing them collectively as a result of well being disaster scenario within the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) additionally confirmed that since final day 3 the referees perform a technical seminar electronically, that addresses the modifications of the Legal guidelines of the Sport and an examination of them, along with the VAR Protocol Take a look at, which is able to final till subsequent Thursday the tenth.