The refereeing controversies of the América-Santa Fe women’s final: annulled goal and penalty

This action was considered a foul by Mariana Muñoz against goalkeeper Yessica Velásquez.
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
The Lionesses still lead on aggregate in the second game.
Independiente Santa Fe obtains, for now, its third star in the Women’s League, by drawing goalless against América at Pascual Guerrero, and with that, it takes advantage of the 2-0 first leg.
The locals had a very clear option to go ahead: in the 42nd minute, América scored, but in the first intervention of the VAR, the central judge, María Victoria Daza, annulled the goal.
Was the action well annulled? The video arbitration, in charge of Ricardo García, notified Daza that Mariana Muñoz charged the goalkeeper Yessica Velásquez.
Subsequently, the judge sanctioned a penalty for an alleged foul by Carolina Pineda. The VAR called her to review the action.
The video arbitration showed that there was no infraction and the center backed down the decision.
✅ NO PENALTY: Another success of the VAR Ricardo García warning María Victoria Daza who had given a penalty for America. The Santa Fe player reaches the ball first and it is Carolina Pineda who ends up hitting it. Technology lending a hand #FEMALEFINALxWIN pic.twitter.com/jhpeVA8eM3
— The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) July 1, 2023
