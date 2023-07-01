Saturday, July 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The refereeing controversies of the América-Santa Fe women’s final: annulled goal and penalty

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 1, 2023
in Sports
0
The refereeing controversies of the América-Santa Fe women’s final: annulled goal and penalty

Close


Close

America vs. Santa Fe

This action was considered a foul by Mariana Muñoz against goalkeeper Yessica Velásquez.

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

This action was considered a foul by Mariana Muñoz against goalkeeper Yessica Velásquez.

The Lionesses still lead on aggregate in the second game.

See also  CIAR | Rally Alba, PS2-3: Lefebvre is unstoppable

Independiente Santa Fe obtains, for now, its third star in the Women’s League, by drawing goalless against América at Pascual Guerrero, and with that, it takes advantage of the 2-0 first leg.

The locals had a very clear option to go ahead: in the 42nd minute, América scored, but in the first intervention of the VAR, the central judge, María Victoria Daza, annulled the goal.

Was the action well annulled? The video arbitration, in charge of Ricardo García, notified Daza that Mariana Muñoz charged the goalkeeper Yessica Velásquez.

Subsequently, the judge sanctioned a penalty for an alleged foul by Carolina Pineda. The VAR called her to review the action.

The video arbitration showed that there was no infraction and the center backed down the decision.

SPORTS

See also  The 5 footballers who could fill the position of Luis Romo in Cruz Azul before his imminent departure from the team

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#refereeing #controversies #AméricaSanta #womens #final #annulled #goal #penalty

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Saturn’s rings shine in James Webb telescope photo

Saturn's rings shine in James Webb telescope photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result