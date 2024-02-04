Club América and Club de Fútbol Monterrey met on the corresponding Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2024 tournament and both remained undefeated by drawing 1-1, however, the match was not free from controversy due to the arbitration of the central judge César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos.
In the case of the azulcrema coach, André Jardinenot that he was satisfied with the whistler's work and took advantage of the press conference to complain by mentioning that Diego Valdes He was left with a strong blow to his knee in what could have been a penalty, but both the VAR and the referee chose not to point it out and obviously that could have changed the result of the match.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In total there were at least three controversies in the match, all against the azulcrema team and were detailed by the former referee and arbitration analyst in ESPN, Felipe Ramos Rizoit was in the program Spicy Soccer who pointed out the plays, the first of them was the aforementioned play on Diego Valdes that If it should have been scored as a penalty in the first half.
Another play that according to the criteria of Rizo Ramos that should not have been sanctioned as a yellow card was a lack of Igor Lichnovsky which was sanctioned in midfield during the first half. This action caused the discussion to flare up between Mario Carillo and the former referee.
Finally, Rizo Ramos also considers that in the 84th minute a foul should have been called in favor of the Águilas, after Julian Quiñones was knocked down when he was close to being in an obvious goal play in front of the rival goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada.
#refereeing #controversies #César #Ramos #América #Rayados
Leave a Reply