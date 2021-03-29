Danny Makkelie is probably the least appreciated person in Portugal in this days. its refusal to concede a phantom goal against Serbia It led to a monumental anger from Cristiano Ronaldo, who threw away the captain’s armband and took the path to the locker room when the game was not yet over.

Even though Fernando Santos already revealed after the meeting that the referee had apologized after the crash, Makkelie has broken his silence in A Bola to confirm that he realized his mistake when viewing the images after the crash.

“According to FIFA policy, all I can say is that I apologized to the national coach, Mr. Fernando Santos, and to the Portuguese team for what happened.. As a team of referees, we always work hard to make good decisions. When we are the center of the news in this way, it does not satisfy us at all, “he said.