Bad evening for referees and Var: check on Gatti’s (regular) goal and not on Badé’s shot on Rabiot… Mah. The more replays you see, the more the defender’s foot appears on the Juventus shin. What is the “moviola” for the referees? Bad Siebert in the fouls (he does not see Acuna on Di Maria and starts the counterattack). Bad linemen who remove a corner each. Bad management of the “yellows”: in the end there are 7 (3 Juve), all correct, but first Acuna and Rakitic are forgiven two fouls and Gil is given an unsportsmanlike attitude. In the final, Siebert makes Juve beat the corner after injury time, also because he must have had some doubts, and Gatti’s goal arrives.

rabiot’s words

“Bad foul, it was clear but the Var didn’t say anything. The referee had no reaction, the Var didn’t call him, I don’t know why but for me it’s a clear foul. We’ll have to be concentrated on Thursday”. This is how Adrien Rabiot commented to Sky Sport on the missed penalty awarded after Badè’s intervention in the area which left visible marks on the French player’s leg, as he himself showed on live TV after the 1-1 draw in Juventus-Seville , first leg of the Europa League semi-final. Rabiot then commented on Gatti’s last-gasp goal: “Tonight we showed we were there until the end. I’m happy for him but also for the team. It gives us hope for the return. We have to be more careful with their counter-attacks because they hurt us They always leave 2-3 tall players and go fast towards goal. We need to be more compact as a team.”