Vasily Kazartsev has been appointed the chief referee of the Nationwide Soccer League (FNL) match between Kaliningrad’s Baltika and Moscow’s Veles. That is reported on website School of soccer referees.

The sport of the ninth spherical of the championship shall be held on Sunday, September 13, in Kaliningrad. Earlier, the decide was suspended by the Russian Soccer Union (RFU) from serving conferences for an indefinite interval after the scandalous match of the primary spherical of the Russian Premier League (RPL) between Spartak and Sochi. He’ll now be again to work.

Veterans of “Spartak” known as on the referees headed by Kazartsev to take away for all times the referees working on the match. On August 11, Oleg Romantsev, Rinat Dasaev and Sergei Rodionov, in an open letter, known as the refereeing through the match “a disgrace and a spit in direction of all soccer followers in Russia.”

The assembly between Spartak and Sochi came about on August 9 in Moscow and ended with a rating of two: 2. Pink and white had been main till the final minute of normal time, when Christian Noboa transformed the 11-meter kick. When finding out the video replay, it was discovered that between the gamers Samuel Zhigot and Anatoly Nemchenko within the controversial episode, there was a sport contact, so the penalty was awarded towards the principles.