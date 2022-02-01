Sikazwi ended the match between Mali and Tunisia in the 89:42 minute, that is, before the end of the original time, knowing that it is obvious and it is expected that there will be time instead of lost, amid strong objection from the technical staff and the Tunisian team players.

He also did the same thing in the 86th minute, announcing the end of the match, before he realized that Ali committed a mistake, and completed the confrontation.

This end angered the Tunisian technical staff and the players, and coach Munther Al-Kabir approached the referee, pointing to his watch to tell him that the time was not over yet, but in vain, before the refereeing staff came out with a security escort.

Minutes after the players entered the dressing room, one of the main assistant referees returned and the two teams were called back to the field to complete the confrontation, while the Mali players returned, their Tunisian counterparts did not return.

An official from the Confederation of African Football justified CAF’s decision by rejecting Tunisia’s protest against ending its match against Mali prematurely, and adopting the latter’s victory with a clean goal.

Caf said in a statement: “After reviewing Tunisia’s protest and the report of all match officials, the organizing committee decided to reject the Tunisian team’s protest and adopt the match result 1-0 in favor of Mali.”

“The match should have ended with 3 minutes remaining, but the Tunisian team did not return to the field, which prompted the referee to end it,” the official told AFP.

In response to the criticism of Sikazwe, the Zambian referee said that he was taken to hospital after suffering from heat stroke, noting that he was “close to death”.

In an interview with Zambian media reported by the British newspaper “Daily Star”, Sikazwe said: “If I had not acted in the same way I did in the match, I would have been dead.”

He added, “I was lucky that I did not fall into a coma. The ending could have been completely different. Doctors told me that my body had not cooled down. It was a short time before death.”

He continued, “God inspired me to finish the match. He saved me, and I made the decision.”

Regarding the atmosphere of the match, the Zambian referee explained: “The weather in Limbe, where the Tunisia-Mali match was held, was hot and the humidity was very high. I drank water but I did not feel hydrated. Everything I wore was hot, even the communication equipment. Suddenly I heard nothing but a voice telling me to end. The match. That decision saved me from death.”