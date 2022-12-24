In detail, the Polish referee for the World Cup final, Shimon Marciniak, broke his silence on the back of allegations that Argentina’s third goal against France should have been disallowed.

The 41-year-old Polish referee faced claims from French media that he should have disallowed Messi’s goal because two substitutes ran onto the pitch before Messi’s goal crossed the line.

More than 200,000 French fans signed a petition for a replay of the final over his perceived “mistakes”, but Marsignac defiantly responded to the criticism, showing a picture on his phone of “7 French players on the pitch” when Mbappe scored his country’s second equalizer.

During a press conference, Marciniak pulled out his phone with a photo he says was around the time Kylian Mbappe scored one of his three goals against Argentina.

He said, “The French did not mention this picture, as you can see how there were 7 Frenchmen on the field when Mbappe scored a goal.”

After Argentina took a two-goal lead before the end of the first half through Messi and Angel Di Maria, Argentina fell behind when Mbappe scored twice in two minutes to move the match to extra time.

The controversial moment came after that in the 108th minute, when French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris blocked Argentine Lautaro Martinez’s shot on goal, but Lloris’ efforts to save his goal well did not fully bear fruit when the ball fell in front of Messi to score the third goal from close range.

And French media believed that the referee should not have approved the goal, given that two Argentine players entered the field at the time.

On the website of the French newspaper L’Equipe, a headline story appeared in the headline, “Why shouldn’t Argentina’s third goal be approved,” in which it claimed that “two emotionally charged substitutes” entered the field before Messi’s shot crossed the line, which is “absolutely prohibited.”

The goal was validated by VAR, whether Martinez was offside, but replays showed that he was not, leading to wild celebrations among Argentine players and fans.

It is not known whether the VAR technique also considered the two substitutes who entered the field, but L’Equipe feels that France should have been awarded a free kick by law.

The newspaper pointed out that Paragraph 9 of Law 3 of the Football Laws states the following: “If the referee realizes, after scoring a goal, before play resumes that an additional person was on the field at the time the goal was scored: the referee must not allow the goal if the person Extra: a player, substitute player, substituted player, sent off or official of the team that scored the goal; play must be restarted with a direct free kick from the place where the extra person is.

The referee’s claim that France’s substitutes were on the field when Mbappe scored one of his goals should have been disallowed.

Mbappe scored the third goal in overtime before Argentina continued their way to winning the World Cup for the third time, with a penalty shootout.