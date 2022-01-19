After the mistake that canceled the Rossoneri’s 2-1 on Monday at San Siro. The Swede with Florenzi in the refereeing locker room: “You can make a mistake”

TURIN. The mistake and the apologies. Marco Serra was wrong not to give the advantage that allowed Messias to take aim and, in a moment, mock Provedel, the goalkeeper of Spezia. He made a mistake in stopping the game and found himself in the center of the ring. No pushing, though. No act of rebellion on the part of those around him: Milan, injured, understood the state of mind of a match director whose match had run away.

Serra will go off the radar of the championship for a while, probably two or three stages: the amnesia is too cumbersome not to require a regenerative break. Today, for the Piedmontese referee, he was expected to be present as Var in Sassuolo-Cagliari with the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup at stake and the program will be respected. Then, a move to Serie B and, in mid-February, back in the spotlight of the great Serie A.

The mistake and the apologies. And the caress of those who, on the pitch, were penalized by that advantage not granted. «It happens to be wrong, it happens to everyone. The mistake was great, but sometimes it goes like this … ». Ibrahimovic, before ending up in the shower, looked for Serra and so did Alessandro Florenzi. The match at the referee’s dressing room door and the match lasted just long enough for a small but significant caress. The leaders of our whistles admitted the skid, they did it on all possible occasions: Serra was stopped, not punished. A stop of about a month and then the restart. «What a mistake, but it can happen», Ibrahim repeats. The advantage had to be granted. It did not happen and Milan remained in the wake of Inter.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS