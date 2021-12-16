Marciniak faced widespread criticism after the match that Algeria won in its favor with a killer goal in stoppage time, which came after another goal that some thought had fought for Qatar, which gave it a tie in time, as well, to win in the end the African champion over the Asian champion (2-1). ).

Longest wasted time

Football history has seen many instances of significant extra time being charged after the end of the match, but all of them were caused by events outside of football, such as stadium failures or harsh weather conditions.

The match recorded as the longest extra time in history is the match against Bournemouth and Burton Albion in the English third division, which was held on September 25, 2019, and included 28 minutes of extra time.

But the English match witnessed a malfunction in the lights in the stadium, so the match was stopped 3 times, before it finally resumed with the longest extra time in history, and Burton won with two clean goals.

Polish referee Marciniak came close to the record after he finished the match between Algeria and Qatar in the Arab Cup semi-finals after 18 minutes after the end of the original time for the meeting, despite only 9 minutes being counted at the beginning.

The confrontation of the African and Asian champions in the Arab Cup did not witness any malfunctions in the headlights, and the weather did not force the referee to stop the match, and there was no need to continue all that time after the 90th minute, so that the match entered the history of football oddities.

What made it bad for the Polish referee, that the result changed twice during the calculated time instead of lost time, which started with Algeria’s progress (1-0), and then witnessed Qatar equalizing with a goal approved by the video technology, before Algeria got the penalty kick that qualified it to the final after reviewing the video .

Controversial ruling

Simon Marchignac used to get used to criticism and feud with some coaches during his career because of his decisions, which are often the subject of great controversy.

In November 2018, Polish referee Bjurgen Klopp collided with Liverpool coach after decisions that the German coach did not like against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 in the group stage against Liverpool, but the English coach poured his anger on the Polish referee after the match for excessive warnings from his team.

Klopp said after the match about Marchignac: “The match was stopped 500,000 times, and the referee thinks he is making the right decisions.

Klopp continued his attack on the referee: “He made us like butchers on the field by giving us a lot of warnings, despite winning the Fair Play Award 3 times in a row in England. This type of referee is not ready for such matches.”

The feud with Klopp continued the following year in the price of the Champions League final, when Liverpool lost with a clean goal to Atletico Madrid in Spain, so that the German coach went out to attack Simon Marciniak again.

Jurgen Klopp criticized referee Simon Marciniak again, and hinted at his inability to manage decisive matches in the Champions League, when he said: “If you want to manage matches like this, you must be mentally strong.”

At the Wanda Metropolitano, Klopp received a yellow card from the Polish referee after a strong objection during the match, during which the German coach seemed to remember what Marciniak had done a year ago against Paris Saint-Germain.

Marciniak had a previous statement about his dream of becoming the first Polish referee to officiate the World Cup final, but the Polish website “Show Sport” published a report on the referee and his crises, and indicated that he would not fulfill his dream because of the mistakes he makes in the matches and the attack he constantly receives.