The Royal Spanish Football Federation has communicated the arbitration bodies for the next day 18 of the First Iberdrola, in which the great highlight will be Barça-Real Madrid. A match that will feature the collegiate Elia María Martínez Martínez as in charge of directing the duel, scheduled for Sunday at 12:00 (Barça TV and Teledeporte) at the Johan Cruyff stadium.

The Murcian referee whistles a Real Madrid match after having led the first derby with Atlético in Valdebebas. A match that ended 0-1 for the rojiblancas and controversial arbitration. White claimed a hand in Van Dongen’s goal and in a play in the red-and-white area. On the other side, Peter was also called for an expulsion for knocking down Ludmila on a counterattack play by Atleti.

Despite the controversy of said party, Elia María Martínez Martínez has extensive experience in the world of arbitration, in which she has been for more than two decades. At 41 years old, the Murcian, who is also a high school teacher, faces her ninth game this season at Primera Iberdrola, in which in addition to the derby she has also crossed paths with the Real Madrid in White’s victory against Eibar (1-3). In the case of Barça, the referee led the win by 9-0 from the Catalans to Santa Teresa.