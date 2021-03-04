Line referee Yuri Ivanov lost consciousness during the KHL playoff match between Avangard and Avtomobilist. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The incident occurred at the beginning of the third period. The judge drove up to the Omsk bench, lost his balance and found himself on the ice. The victim was carried away from the site on a stretcher. Journalist Oleksiy Shevchenko said in his Telegram-channel that Ivanov came to his senses in an ambulance. There, the referee talked to the doctors.

The game took place on Thursday, March 4, in Balashikha near Moscow and ended with the score 4: 3 in favor of Avangard. The Omsk club won the second victory and took the lead in the series with a score of 2: 0.