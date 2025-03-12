The greatest and only importance error committed by the arbitrator of the Champions Atlético-Real Madrid Party played on Wednesday at the Metropolitan Stadium was the non-expulsion of Lenglet in the play of the penalty committed, and well indicated, by Szymon Marciniak. The Collegiate … Polish taught the yellow card to the rojoblanco defense, when he had to show him the red. These were the most transcendent actions:

Min 20. Vinicius claims a hand of Giulian within the area. It is true that he gives him in his hand, but he has it down in a natural position. When the ball impacts, it separates. Marciniak, with good criteria he points out. It is not a penalty.

Minute 38: Yellow card for Tchouameni for knocking Griezman. Although it is the center of the countryside, it is missing when it no longer reached the ball. Correct decision

Minute 47: A stomp from Modric to Giuliano is claimed within the white area. It’s no big deal. The Madrid touches the ball and then there is a minimum contact. That is why the referee lets the action continue.

Minute 59: Clear card to Vinicius for knocking Giuliano. However, three minutes before, with the papers changed, he had to have taught the Atlético player.

Minute 66: Now he showed Giuliano Simeone yellow due to another foul to Vinicius. Either for your lack or repetition is well taken.

Minute 68: Clear penalty from Lenglet to Mbappé. The referee sanctions him and shows yellow the defense of Atlético. For me it is red because it demolishes with a grip, it is a clear occasion of goal and there is no ball dispute.

In these plays, when there is a ball dispute when missing, that is, a zancadilla or similar. Yes, it’s yellow card. But if there is no dispute, that is, a push, push, hand, etc., it is red and direct expulsion.

Minute 112: Correct yellow to Azpilicueta by reckless sailor to Bellingham

Penalty tanda: Julián Álvarez marks its launch, but the VAR warns the referee: at the time of executing it, the Argentine has slipped and has touched the ball with both feet, something forbidden. Logically, the goal is canceled. In any release it cannot be played by the same player twice, without any other player touched.