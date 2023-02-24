Genoa – The Excellence match, group A, between Strength and Courage and Rapallo R. 1914 played on 8 January and won by the Lombard team 2-1, it will have to be replayed due to a technical error by the referee.

This was established by the Territorial Appeal Sports Court at the Liguria Regional Committee following the appeal presented by Rapallo.

In the 97th minute following the second goal from the hosts in fact, the goalkeeper of Rapallo was expelled 1014. But the match director had not allowed the substitution: the referee, as explained by the sporting judge, “did not allow her, before the resumption of play, to be replaced with the reserve player, already ready on the sidelines, instead resuming play without the Rapallo R. 1914 club having a backup goalkeeper on the pitch, as required by Rule 3 of the game of football”.

For this reason the result had not been approved and Rapallo had presented an appeal which was won in the Court of Appeal.

“This is the first case ever – explained to Ansa the lawyer Alessandro Sola who presented the appeal for Rapallo – It had never happened that after a goalkeeper’s expulsion no one was indicated to replace him, not even one of his teammates. The match then continued for almost a minute with the referee not allowing the substitution but not ascertaining that there was a Rapallo player in goal and in this case the regulation is clear and this is not legal”.