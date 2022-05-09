This Sunday, PSG and Troyes tied at two in a game with little rhythm and that showed that both teams did not have any need to add the three points. The highlight of the game, beyond the goals, came in the second half after making Neymar 3-2. The referee gave the goal as good in principle, but the VAR warned him that there was a previous foul by Mbappé and the referee had to go to the monitor to check if the action was punishable.

According to information from L’EquipeJerôme Brisard, referee of the match, annulled the Brazilian’s goal without having been able to see the images of Mbappé’s previous action. The VAR monitor at the Parc des Princes had technical problems and Clement Turpin, the person in charge of the VAR, had to describe the action for Brisard to get an idea and decidedepending on the words of your partner.

The situation did not last long enough and the referee finally annulled Neymar’s goal, which would have been his 100th goal in a PSG shirt. Bruno Irles, coach of Troyes, realized what had happened, but downplayed it, while Pochettino was not aware of the video arbitration error and did not comment on it.