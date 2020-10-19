The sequence is as follows: minute forty-two of Manchester City-Arsenal, the central gunner Gabriel clears the ball, which touches the leg of Kun Omen and leaves the band. The assistant referee, Sian Massey-Ellis, gives possession to Arsenal. The Argentine forward protests angrily, pointing to the lime line, but to no avail. Finally, he takes the referee by the shoulder, who rejects him with a gesture, without losing sight of the ball, without even looking at the forward citizen.

From here, everything is interpretations, in a spectrum that goes from Kun behaved unsportsmanlike, to unambiguous accusations of machismo. Clickbait through, a large part of the media is betting on the latter, making the most of the issue. I have even read the word “harassment”. Guardiola At a press conference he responded to a journalist anticipating the media noise: please, look for problems in other situations, not in this one.

I am of the opinion that the gesture of the Argentine forward is out of place. I also understand that many women can see in it a sample of what they suffer daily: condescension, paternalism, alleged superiority, even an invasion of their own body, and that is why certain alarms go off.

However, I don’t think there is anything in Kun’s gesture that he is accused of. On the contrary, I think that speaking in such a situation of machismo, even raising the question of whether he would behave in the same way with a male lineman, ends up penalizing women, because it denatures situations that occur in any game. The path to equality passes by not looking at women with that magnifying glass that distinguishes them as a group that must be treated with condescension or special care, for better or for worse. Women’s football shares the rudeness of men’s. And for a player the referee (and his henchmen in band) is, as the Argentine poet wrote Carlos Ferreira, an “essential shadow that inhabits the game”, of which the player suspects, and whom he tries to constrain or convince, respecting him what is just necessary, whether man or woman. This may be wrong. But it is equally wrong in any case.