Fernando Nistal, director of the Mersema store, in Las Rozas (Madrid), measures a second-hand table. Victor sainz

The sale of second-hand objects picks up speed. The used market has shed the role of eternal second-hand to become a leading actor with millions of followers around the world. And growing. The acceleration is very evident in the case of furniture, decorative objects and even reused construction materials, which have been experiencing a boom since last year, coinciding with the start of the pandemic.

The world market for second-hand furniture reached $ 29.302 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 47.56 billion (€ 40.013 billion) by the end of 2025, due to consumers’ desire or need to save money on everything. the world, according to the consultancy Research Nester. The living room furniture segment will dominate the market, surpassing $ 16.5 billion in 2025, followed by beds. The world market for second-hand decorative objects is also in full expansion: it reached 4,923 million dollars in 2017 and is expected to obtain 7,206 million dollars (6,062 million euros) by the end of 2025, especially textiles, wall tiles. windows, lamps and kitchen products.

The consultancy Research Nester affirms that, on average, second-hand furniture “is 50% cheaper, which allows consumers to access the products at a comparatively lower cost.” There are other reasons, no less, that are driving the global demand for reused furniture: the increase in digital commerce, the increasing environmental awareness and the promotion of new generations of consumers accustomed to the digital world and the exchange of products.

A business with a promising future revolves around these objects with a past, in which the main platforms for the online sale of second-hand furniture, such as Ebay, Craigslist, Etsy, Amazon and Yelp, have already positioned themselves. And more and more firms are opening for the sale of second-hand. One example is Ikea, which last year opened a used goods store in Sweden and has launched a furniture buy-back program for its brand in several countries. One of them is Spain, a country where the sale of used furniture and accessories grew by 10% in 2020, according to the statistics portal Statista.

Nearly 10 million listings were created at Wallapop in the home & garden category in 2020. Sofa beds, desk tables and dining room tables were the most purchased furniture. “Many Spaniards, who during the pandemic had improvised an office in their home, set up their workspaces. Desktop purchases, for example, grew 136% in June ”, says Edurne de Oteiza, director of Marketing and Operations at Wallapop. “The popularity of the second hand is due to the fact that it allows people to extend the life of fully functional objects that they no longer use, for which they obtain a small amount that allows them to recoup part of their initial investment. For its part, it also allows access to products at more affordable prices or already discontinued in the market first-hand, ”says De Oteiza. The platform points out that nine out of ten Spaniards have bought or sold second-hand products on some occasion, and that 60% of people are willing to avoid new objects in favor of repairing or buying second-hand.

In Milanuncios, the search for used furniture has increased by 15.6% in February 2021 compared to the same month of the previous year. They have detected an 882% rise in the demand for bookstores, as well as for bunk beds (262%); sofas, chairs and armchairs (125%); cabinets (88%); tables (80%) and kitchen furniture (49%). They have also identified that the request for household appliances has grown by 20.3% compared to the precovid stage and in the case of garden furniture the rise has been 9.3%. “The second-hand market acts as a thermometer of consumer trends that occur among Spaniards,” they say on the platform.

Covid has influenced both when buying and selling. At Mersema, a second-hand furniture store in Madrid, sales grew 20% last year. “People find many articles in very good condition with discounts of more than 70%, sometimes 90%, since we are talking about pieces that are not made,” says Fernando Nistal, director of Mersema. And he gives an example: a classic mahogany wood desk, in perfect condition, whose original price is around 4,000 euros, is sold for 450. Nistal also accounts for the increase in the number of people who are selling furniture: “Unfortunately it has there have been many deaths of elderly people due to covid ”.

Materials for reform

The pull of the second hand has reached the building materials. The reason is that the confinement encouraged many homeowners to do work on their houses. In fact, renovation requests grew by 82% in 2020 on the Habitissimo platform. Home improvement requests have continued to rise this year and were up 7% in February.

Desobras is the first collaborative platform in Spain specialized in the sale and purchase of construction surpluses, demolition materials and stocks of construction materials in warehouses and factories, which was created by the increase in demand for reused products. Most of these materials for sale are from companies, but some belong to individuals who have done work on your home. “Since March 2020, visits to our page have increased by 205% compared to the previous year,” says Sabela Asorey, co-founder of the platform. The price of the materials is at least 30% lower than that of the new ones, although it can reach 80%. “Sometimes there are even products that are delivered completely free of charge, the customer is only asked to remove the material on site or to pay the shipping costs,” says Asorey.

What is also growing is the purchase of construction materials – in this case new – but directly from the manufacturer to save costs, without intermediaries. In the online store Materialesdefábrica “sales directly to individuals who manage their own home renovation increased 50% last year,” says Miquel Joan Vidal, Marketing Director. Eight years ago individuals accounted for 40% of its customers, now they are 65%. “Currently, comparing prices between what a professional, a neighborhood store, a large area or an online store offers you is much easier and faster,” says Vidal.

The average saving for buying directly is around 25%. “We have clients who have saved more than a thousand euros in the reform of the bathroom compared to the budget that they had provided.” Last year items related to gardens, terraces and swimming pools were top sellers, which were sold out in almost all warehouses in Spain.