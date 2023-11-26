The deputies have 20 days to reach an agreement and bring the initiative on reducing the working day in Mexico to a plenary vote. After months of delays, open parliaments, discussions and cross-pointing, the legislative proposal that aims to reduce working hours from 48 to 40 hours is experiencing one of its most crucial moments before the next closing of sessions in the Chamber of Deputies, on December 15. December. The proposal, presented by the Morenoist representative Susana Prieto Terrazas, puts on the table two days of mandatory rest and that the daytime be a maximum of seven hours, not eight as is currently the case. The current Constitution establishes that for every six days worked, the worker has the right to at least one day off.

The opinion has already been endorsed by the Constitutional Points Commission, but the legislators in the San Lázaro Palace still need to reach a consensus on the latest conclusions of the open parliament on the subject, in order to be able to prepare a final opinion and take it to its vote to the plenary session before next December 15. The path is not free of obstacles in the face of companies’ refusal to point-blank reduce the working day throughout the country, a cut, which according to their figures, will have an impact by raising their costs and will raise the prices of items to the detriment of the final consumer. .

For the Morena deputy and author of the initiative, Susana Prieto Terrazas, there is no turning back: the reform must be voted on because the country has not modified the working day for more than 100 years. With frustration in her voice at the repetitive delays and comings and goings, the legislator who presented the project in October 2022 accuses that businessmen are lobbying in the Senate to once again stop this project and assures that the document is ready to be voted on. in Deputies since last April. “The only thing that the business sector gives to the working class is handouts, that is why they want gradualness and flexibility in labor reduction, they say they want to defend small and medium-sized companies when in reality they are defending transnational corporations and large national companies. ”, he accuses.

Prieto Terrazas bluntly rejects any possibility of adapting his reform so that it is applied gradually, as some businessmen have proposed. “It seems to me that it is a mockery for the working class of the country, things are done or they are not done, that businessmen confront the profits they have accumulated in so many years, with the damage in which the workers, who are the source of their wealth”, ditch.

The federal representative for Morena, Aleida Alavez, hopes to reach a consensus despite the tight calendar. “We cannot force anyone to establish their approval and since this is a constitutional reform, we are subject to the necessary agreements being reached so that all parliamentary groups can move forward with the issue. We all gain by having a more dignified day, a recognition of rest and family coexistence, that restores many things,” insists the legislator.

Despite the defense of the Morena bench, the Labor Party and the Citizen Movement, the business sector is forceful: “There are no conditions” for the reduction of the working day. Businessmen defend that as long as productivity is not increased, this reform will condemn Mexican companies, mainly medium and small ones. José Medina Mora, president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), assures that in recent years companies have absorbed the increases derived from consecutive increases in the minimum wage, the extension of vacations from 6 to 12 days, as well as as well as increases in employer pension contributions. “The invitation to people, to companies, is not to work more than 8 hours a day to be able to rest and then be productive the next day,” concludes the business spokesperson.

At a global level, Mexico is one of the countries where the most work is done. According to the most recent data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Latin America’s second largest economy is one of the countries where people dedicate the most time of their lives to their jobs. A Mexican works, on average, 2,226 hours a year; only in Colombia does it exceed it with an average of 2,405 hours; while in Chile the figure is lower with 1,963 hours; Spain, 1,644 hours; and Germany leads the indicator downwards with 1,341 hours per year.

Although international comparisons support the reform, voices from the private sector that warn that Mexico will lose productivity and therefore competitiveness if the working day is reduced remain firm. In this struggle of forces, the ruling is still being processed in the corridors of the San Lázaro Palace. Once the document is voted on in the Chamber of Deputies, it will go to the Senate for discussion and voting. Being a constitutional reform, if approved in the Senate, it must also be approved by 51% of local congresses, equivalent to 17 States, and thus finally be published in the Official Gazette of the Federation. A process that is expected to occur in 2024. The ambitious labor reform still has some way to go.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_