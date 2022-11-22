Bloomberg: Russian oil supplies to Nordic countries have decreased by 90% since February

In the two weeks leading up to the entry into force of sanctions on Russian oil, energy supplies to the Nordic countries fell by more than 90 percent compared to February. Writes about it Bloomberg.

According to the agency, in February Russia supplied the region with 1.2 million barrels per day, but now the figure has fallen to 95,000 barrels per day.

It is noted that the authorities of Lithuania, France and Germany stopped buying Russian oil a few months ago. Poland joined these countries in September.

Three-quarters of the oil that was previously shipped to Baltic ports is now heading to Asia. Russia has increased supplies to China, India, and Turkey. In total, a record 2.45 million barrels per day are now sent to these countries.

Despite this, Moscow’s oil revenues fell to their lowest level since the beginning of January, Bloomberg said.

The G7 countries plan to announce on November 23 at what level the price ceiling for Russian oil will be set. It implies a ban on the transportation of oil by sea to third countries if its value is above the established limit.