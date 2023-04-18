Henley & Partners: Moscow has lost 44 percent of dollar millionaires in ten years

Over the past ten years, the number of dollar millionaires in Moscow has decreased by 44 percent, to 35.2 thousand people. About this with reference to a study by Henley & Partners informs RBC.

Of these, 250 residents of the city had a fortune of over $ 100 million, and 28 people had more than a billion on their accounts. Of all the cities included in the rating, Moscow has lost the most wealthy citizens. Comparable statistics are shown only by South African Johannesburg, where the number of dollar millionaires decreased by 40 percent.

St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, has also experienced a decline in the number of wealthy citizens. During the same period, they decreased by 38 percent. Currently, 6.9 thousand Petersburgers have a fortune of more than a million dollars, 55 people have more than 100 million, and seven have more than a billion.

In New York, the leader in the ranking, the number of dollar millionaires has grown by 40 percent in ten years, to 340,000 people. Next in terms of total number are Tokyo – 290.4 thousand millionaires, and the San Francisco agglomeration – 285 thousand millionaires. Fourth and fifth places are occupied by London and Singapore, respectively. The leaders in the growth rate of rich people were Chinese Hangzhou, American Austin and again Chinese Shenzhen.

In total, 435 people with a fortune of more than $100 million lived in Russia as of October last year. This allowed the country to take the tenth line in the list of countries.