Neighbors maintain the 50 km / h ‘chip’ despite the fact that circulation has been restricted to 30 km / h in almost the entire city for years Signs limiting speed to 20 km / h at the entrance of Calle San Nicolás that has already had this restriction for months. / G. CARRIÓN / AGM PEDRO NAVARRO Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 02:55



He had heard something. That is the highest degree of knowledge that the residents of the municipality, asked by THE TRUTH, showed yesterday about the new speed limits on urban roads that come into force today both in the city of Murcia and in the rest of the towns in Spain. Modification of the General Traffic Regulations t