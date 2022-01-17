The Spanish men’s field hockey team will play from this Tuesday four friendly matches in the town of San Fernando, within the Andalucía Hockey Series tournament, in which the Netherlands and Great Britain also participate.

This Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m., the facilities of the Pablo Negre field will host the match between Spain and the Netherlands. The next three friendlies will be against the same rival, Great Britain, the first on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., the second on Friday at 1:00 p.m. and the third and last on Saturday also at this time, always on the same game stage.

The Spanish team is trained by the Argentine Max Caldas, who has called up goalkeepers Adrian Rafi (FC Barcelona), Rafael Álvarez (Sanse Complutense) and Mario Garín (Club de Campo). In addition, defenders Marc Recasens (Club Egara), Jordi Bonastre (Atl`ètic Terrassa), Joaquín Menini (HC Rotterdam-Netherlands), Álex Alonso (RS Tenis) and Llorenç Piera (RC Polo Barcelona) are called up for the tournament.

As midfielders, they will form Marc Serrahima (HGC-Netherlands), Ignacio Rodríguez (Club de Campo), Marc Vizcaíno (Atlètic Terrassa), Pepe Cunill (Atlètic Terrassa), Pau Cunill (Atlètic Terrassa), Ricardo Sánchez (Club de Campo), Oriol Salvador (Junior FC) and Jan Lara (An Der Alster-Germany).

The formation is completed by forwards Xavi Gispert (Club Egara), Enrique González de Castejón (Club de Campo), Antonio Sanz (Sanse Complutense), Álvaro Iglesias (Country Club), Albert Beltrán (Klein Zwitserland-Netherlands), Eduardo González-Mesones (RS Tennis), Alejandro Dávila (RS Tennis), Marc Reyné (RC Polo Barcelona), Marc Escudé (Atlètic Terrassa), Marc Miralles (RC Polo Barcelona) and José María Basterra (Country Club). The Spanish team will remain concentrated in the Cadiz facilities until Thursday, January 27.