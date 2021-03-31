Far both teams from their best version, it is not that it has been seen this season, Las Palmas and Lugo they cross their paths tonight in the Gran Canaria Stadium. The amendment happens to be a purpose and an obligation in both cases (follow the game live on AS.com). The insular formation has already accumulated five days without winning, stuck in a nobody’s zone and with the playoff becoming more and more a purely optical illusion, while the Sampedro boys They wasted a magnificent to save themselves from the burning against Castellón and Sabadell, a double local commitment from which they barely got a point.

UD arrives at the appointment with the bittersweet draw against Tenerife already digested, but with the need to leave behind what could have been and was not. The rotations, if any, will be forced. It does not matter that on Sunday there is a new game with him Majorca in Gran Canaria. “Only me the immediate matters. If we also thought about the next game we would make a serious mistake “, Pepe Mel warns, bound to do at least two changes with respect to Tenerife. Dani Castellano will walk “a couple of weeks off“, in the words of his coach, after the scare in the derby, a match from which his brother retired injured. After the poor performance offered by Silva last Sunday, Benedict could assault the left side, while Fabio, except last minute surprise, will appear at the double pivot next to the stellar Sergio ruiz before the physical problems of Javi Castellano and Rivera, also ruled out.

Likewise, Mel himself confirmed yesterday that Valles will continue in the goal despite the fact that Álex Domínguez has already returned from his commitment to the U21 team. Meanwhile, with the defense immaculate (Cardona could enter) except for the forced change of Dani Castellano, in attack could enter Maikel Mesa to give rest to a Araujo ruled out. Likewise, Rafa Mujica he is on the prowl to cover some of the positions of the offensive front, which will be defined in the training that Las Palmas will carry out this morning.

For his part, Lugo arrives to Gran Canaria with bad feelings. The idea was to win the two previous games at home against Castellon and Sabadell, direct rivals for salvation, but between the two only joined a point. In addition, the sensations did not accompany either and the alleged combinatorial game of Luis César did not work either, so the albivermella situation is frankly improvable. Despite being five points above the descent, the vibrations indicate that the alarms could go off if a score is not achieved before the UD.

Louis caesar will have until seven casualties Come in injuries, penalties and a FIFA virus who has punished Lugo too much. With Venancio sanctioned, he will be the captain Carlos Pita the one who accompanies Diego Alende on the axis of the rear, while Juanpe will form together with Xavi torres on the double pivot. The left-handed winger is opposed by Chris Ramos or Gerard Valentín after the poor performance of Cristian Herrera, who finds it difficult to be a prophet in his land, while above Manu Barreiro he will have to assert his status as top scorer albivermello with eight goals.

With only two away victories and without knowing the victory in the League since January 23 against Tenerife, Lugo travels forced to add to avoid a fire.

Party Keys

Irregularity:

Las Palmas accumulates five days without winning. His irregularity is an irreparable burden on his idea of ​​bidding for the playoffs.

Deficit:

Lugo have only won two away games all season and they will need to improve those numbers if they do not want to struggle in the final phase of the championship.

Approach:

If the Galician team were to win tonight in Gran Canaria, it would dangerously approach Las Palmas (barely 4 points separate them: 40-36), which would get into serious trouble.

Aces to follow

Sergio Ruiz:

The Cantabrian midfielder gave a recital in Tenerife. He has already added five goals and three assists. His influence on his own game and that of others, worthy of mention.

Appiah:

The right-handed winger has proven to be the player with the most danger in his boots in recent days due to speed and verticality.

Ups and downs

Las Palmas:

Aythami, Cedrés, Javi Castellano, Loiodioce, Dani Castellano and Christian Rivera are injured.

Lugo:

Iriome, Canella and Carrillo, due to injury. Venancio, due to the accumulation of reprimands. Djaló, Puma Rodriguez and El Hacen, by summoning their national teams.