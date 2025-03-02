Artificial intelligence is being used in the large consumption sector in very diverse ways. There are, for example, robots that control stocks in automated stores and assistants that recommend customers products online. Throughout the world projects arise that … Time will say if they consolidate, like Delivery Starship robots, which take the purchase to the door of the house or Moby, the store without personnel.

Great consumption is a very dynamic and changing sector, and highly competitive, which can benefit from the ability to integrate a large amount of data and information to know the consumer and client, their needs and establish a real -time relationship that allows you to respond immediately.

The use of AI in great consumption, as in other sectors, began to be introduced with a vision of optimization, and to streamline and facilitate some processes, as well as to predict the demand for products, identify purchase patterns and optimize the planning of production and distribution. “This allows companies to reduce costs, minimize waste and improve the availability of consumer products,” says Marta Vallbé, large consumption partner in Strategic Platform. The AI ​​has been installed in the marketing processes of the sector, transforming tools and processes. “To be able to make an advertising spot from a definition, a few images and a few hours of editing for a fraction of the traditional cost is an option accessible for a few hundred euros for any customer,” he adds.

For his part, Jordi Fernández, partner of digital strategy in Strategic Platform, emphasizes that in the commercial field, the forecast and optimization models have sophisticated, integrating more variables and sources of information and refining their response to the torque that reducing the cost of preparation and implementation. “Certain tools have been democratized that were only available to multinationals.” The AI ​​begins to enter as an enabling of new business models and relationship with the client and the consumer, customization, real -time relationship, etc. “This last point is the one that will really allow the full potential of the AI ​​in the sector,” he says.

The fourth edition of the Annual Consumer Trends report of the Capgemini Research Institute shows that 71% of consumers want generative AI to integrate into their purchase experiences. The preference of generation Z and the ‘millennials’ for hyperpersonalization and fissure digital experiences is mainly promoting this trend.

In the specific case of Spain, the report reflects that in 2024, 64% of consumers bought recommended products by generative AI tool, and more than half (55%) replaced traditional search engines for generative the tools such as Chatgpt, compared to 52% and 35% of 2023, respectively. Eloy de Solo, vice president and responsible for consumer products and retail of Capgemini invent Spain, states that AI is already a reality in the large consumption sector, complementing or even displacing traditional search engines and revolutionizing the way consumers discover products and brands. “Its impact is not limited only to the search phase, but is also key in the creation of hyperpersonalized and integrated value proposals between channels, something especially relevant to generation Z and millennials.” The AI ​​not only transforms the relationship with the client, but impacts the entire value chain, both for manufacturers and distributors. Its ability to automate processes, reduce costs and improve consumer experience makes it a strategic tool. Moreover, in some cases, the redefine the foundations of the business, giving rise to new models still to explore.

It is a sector that has been trying to establish direct relationships with consumers for a long time, understand their needs and offer them customary solutions. “IA is a revolution in this area, promoting hyperpersonalization and even hypercontextualization, since consumer preferences vary according to the context,” says Solo. In addition, with the arrival of intelligent agents a new scenario opens in which the personal assistants of the consumers “will interact with the agents of distributors and brands, giving rise to an unpublished ecosystem whose actors and rules are still to be defined,” he says.

The vice president and responsible for consumer products and retail of Capgemini invent Spain also makes reference to the normative impact of AI tools in a B2C sector and consumption, “which must guarantee the creation of solid and ethical frameworks that comply with the regulations, generate confidence in consumers and promote both commercial performance and efficiency.” Therefore, he believes that an error in this aspect can not only result in fines, but also in a significant loss of trust.

In addition, it highlights the possibilities of these technologies to create new experiences of interaction between consumers and brands. «Personalized dialogue platforms are emerging that, so far, were unimaginable, not only from distributors, but also directly from manufacturers and brands. This is reconfiguring the game board and altering the ‘existing power fees’ of the sector, ”he says.

The generative AI promises to transform how companies interact with their consumers

According to the ‘purchase and consumption barometer’ of Aecoc Shopperview, three out of four consumers believe that AI will generate benefits in purchase processes (76%), such as facilitating products comparison (49%) and updating information on home delivery orders (49%). “For that purpose, the strategic and transparent dissemination of the generative AI is crucial for the business fabric to capitalize on its advantages while proactively addresses the challenges it raises,” says Jordi Cuatrecasas, Director of Development of AECOC. In addition, the study conducted from AECOC Tech Observatory of Exponential Technologies by Mioti Tech & Business School deepens the impact and applications of generative AI in this sector. «The key is to define which strategy is most appropriate for each company, considering its specific needs and capabilities. It is also essential to advise companies in the risks associated with these technologies, helping them to understand their real impact on the great consumption sector, ”explains Fabiola Pérez, CEO of Mioti Tech & Business School.

Rather than demystifying artificial intelligence, «it is about landing it in its operational and strategic reality, differentiating the great opportunities of concrete and viable projects. This includes both the optimization of operational efficiency and the generation of new forms of content in an increasingly personalized market, ”he says.

This sector, historically more traditional, has experienced a significant disruption with the appearance of large marketplaces and digital platforms. «The boom of ‘direct-to-consumer’ brands has completely changed competitive dynamics. The rapid implementation of AI technologies in traditional companies in the sector can help them recover the competitive advantage they have lost to these new brands and platforms, ”says the teacher.

Cybersecurity

Within the great consumption there is a topic that worries the sector a lot, that of cybersecurity, both in the operation (of production to the delivery of the product) and in the attributes of the product. “In the operation, the AI ​​allows to automate the reaction to an attack and increases the detection capabilities and customizes the response, so it has already become a key actor in this sector both in solutions of solutions and of the SOCs (cybersecurity operation equipment),” explains Marta Vallbé. In addition, criminals are also exploiting it to the fullest generating code that exploits vulnerabilities, “making ‘Deep Fakes’ of people, data and entities so it is time to combat AI with AI,” he adds. In the field of the product, on the other hand, the legitimacy of the product, to guarantee that the product is who claims to be is a key digital attribute for the customer. “We have identified falsifications of products of all kinds that only through that digital profile can we ensure distributors and consumers that is legitimate,” says the great consumption partner in Strategic Platform.

On the other hand, the use of digital twins is increasingly common to improve logistics and distribution work. In this last decade, advances in visual representation in industrial and logistics environments have allowed to show that information in a way more linked to the process and impact and is already a basic in organizations, even with different levels of maturity or sophistication. “What the digital twin elevates above the government and the operation is to simulate behaviors, scenarios, that allow us to understand the response of the organization, supply chain, demand … and to be able to make decisions that with forecast and optimization we could not show,” says Jordi Fernández, a digital strategy partner in Strategic Platform. For example, what happens if our best customer stops asking for products for six months. Or if a border is closed and that material we need every day we will be without stock in 14 days. “Simulating and providing good and bad things, makes us more resilient,”