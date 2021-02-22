At its first operational meeting, the Italian Council of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, confirmed the restrictive measures to mobility before the worsening of the general level of risk. Until the end of March, the prohibition to travel between the twenty regions of the country was confirmed and it was approved to further limit the movements in the so-called “red zones” that are created almost daily to contain the boom of the Corvid-19 variants, especially the called English variant, much more contagious.

The last case is that of Brescia, one of the provinces that suffered the most from the pandemic in the first phase of the pestilence, which was one year old. Brescia has a high industrial level and a high human movement for its economic and social activity.

Especially in the eastern plain of Brescia, an anomalous growth of contagions is noted. Mayor Emilio Del Bono stated that he had presented the documentation to the president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, who turned it over to the national Scientific Technical Committee so that adopt “as soon as possible” more restrictive measures.

Del Bono said that it is the Committee that must declare the red zone and demanded that Lombardy be divided into subregions according to the worsening of the epidemic.

Protests in Italy over the new restrictions. Photo EFE

In brescia 700 daily infections have been registered In the last week, which showed a vigorous growth of the English variant, which in Great Britain produced an impressive increase in infections and deaths, totaling more than 120 thousand deaths.

“The situation is dramatic”Del Bono said. “The critical level of infections is 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and in Brescia we are above 300.”

The Brescian mayor said that “the real problem is that vaccinations go too slow”. He said that for the weekend he is preparing measures to further restrict movements, such as the sale of alcoholic beverages to avoid youth meetings.

Hospital crisis

The increasing number of internees has put the hospitals of the northern province in crisis. Hospitals such as Poliambulancia and the San Donato group, with almost 800 hospitalized by Covid, has forced transfer a part to Milan and to Bergamo. Seventy patients occupy intensive care beds, in a proportion of 40% of the total, on the verge of the critical level.

The growth of red zones in the regions to quarantine one or more municipalities where infections are growing, is changing the colors of the risk maps.

In the extreme north, in Alto Adige, it is the South African variant of the virus that is of greatest concern. In Merano, Rifiano, San Pancrazio and Passiria red mini-zones have been established to immobilize the population and lower the number of infections.

In Lombardy, in addition to the Brescia case, the inhabitants of Viggiu, Bollate, Mede and Castrezzato have been quarantined until the end of the month.

The paralysis, with police blocking posts that prevent the entry and exit of the inhabitants of the red zones, includes closing schools.

In Umbria (center), 41 cases of the Brazilian variant have been confirmed and 22 of the English. In almost two thirds of the region the quarantine has been proclaimed.

In Emilia Romagna, the variant has grown to 41% of infections which has forced schools in some areas to close.

In the Marche region, it was announced that “the English variant” of the virus is galloping in the area of ​​Ancona, the capital.

In Lazio, in the capital Rome, contagions with the English variant have been reported in several schools. The municipalities of Roccagora, Colleferro and Carpineto have been quarantined.

New peak



Cases of increasing infection with the variants of the virus in schools have caused the closure of dozens of educational institutes. In the Puglia region, it was decided this Monday to close all schools in the region.

The infectologist Massimo Andreoni said that “it seems realistic to consider that we will have a new peak of the pandemic in March ”. The specialist considered it necessary that to contain the variants of the virus, the students of the schools all return to the Distance Teaching system, that is, to follow the classes from their homes through the Internet.

Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society for Infectious Diseases, considered that the pandemic has reached another critical moment in Italy, “with the risk that variants capable of escaping vaccines will be created.”

Andreoni urged so that all efforts are concentrated in the vaccination plan and “45 million Italians are inoculated before the end of the summer (June-mid-September).” Otherwise, the virus will circulate again in a big way ”.

Professor Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, recalled that “for a month we have had 85 thousand new infections every week.” There are almost 20,000 patients in hospitals and 380,000 positive patients are being treated at home. “All risks are increasing”. Professor Cartabellotta said that this scenario requires reflection to impose greater restrictions, that is, rigid quarantines.

PB