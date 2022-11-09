Three women protested before the Supreme Court on the 2nd. On the posters they claim the vote to restore the right to abortion. Eric Kayne (AP)

Democrats and Republicans have measured forces after two years of Joe Biden’s government. Americans have gone to the polls to renew all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 senators. Mid-term legislative elections usually translate into bad news for the occupants of the White House, who see their parties punished. Bill Clinton lost 54 congressmen in 1994. In 2010, Barack Obama saw his party bloc reduced by 63 seats. In the opposite case, the same thing happens. Republicans lost 40 seats in 2018, when the Trump Administration turned two years old. This Tuesday, however, Biden seems to have come off well because it was believed that a red wave he was going to sweep away a weak president with low approval ratings. The Republicans ate up the Democrats in Congress, but not as much as was thought and with a tough battle in between. The Conservatives have put themselves in a good position to control the House of Representatives, but the fight for the Senate seems far from over on November 8.

In the midst of a stark political struggle, women’s rights slipped among the priority issues of the day. As expected, abortion has been placed on the minds of voters in the first post-Roe v. Wade race. The Democrats mobilized many with the issue, which was even present on the ballots in five states. These are some keys that the election has left.

House of Representatives

Until this morning, the Republicans had snatched seven seats from their opponents in the lower house, controlled by the Democrats since 2019. The magic number to control the Capitol compound is 218. Both parties were still far from this number. Still, Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who would become the majority leader if conservatives win, showed enormous optimism. “When you wake up tomorrow we will be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be history,” McCarthy told his supporters in Bakersfield, California. His good face was due to a handful of elections, including a New York district that the Republicans conquered tonight and that Biden won two years ago by 17 points. They also won four districts in Florida and promised to sweep Iowa. “These are historic gains … we’re expanding this party,” he said. Despite this, Democrats withstood the onslaught in places where they were thought to be wiped out, especially in Ohio, North Carolina, and South Texas. “The red wave did not happen. Republicans and independents stayed home. Don’t complain about the results if you don’t do your part,” Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican who was seeking to return to Washington and failed, wrote on Twitter.

The Senate

The configuration of the upper house is played in a dozen contests. Breaking the equality of 50 senators between Democrats and Republicans depended on these, and where Vice President Kamala Harris can break the tie with her vote. The Democrats won one of the most coveted battles of the day at midnight. It was in Pennsylvania, where John Fetterman prevailed over Mehmet Oz by 60,000 votes to replace a Senate that was in the hands of the Republicans. Fetterman survived a stroke and has won a close race by 200,000 votes (with 91% counted). The composition of the Senate is awaiting the recount in Nevada, where Catherine Cortez Masto, the only Latino senator in Washington, must keep her seat so that the Democrats do not lose the Senate. Cortez Masto has tried to reduce the tension by saying that the results will be known “in several days.” The same will happen with Georgia, where Democrat Raphael Warnock was ahead of Herschel Walker by only 31,000 votes (with more than 95% counted). If neither exceeds 50% they will have to contest the seat in a special election next month.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

abortion

These were the first elections after the repeal of the emblematic ruling of Roe vs. Wade by the Supreme. The decision of the Court’s conservative majority mobilized tens of thousands of voters across the country. This was particularly noticeable in the race in Michigan, where Governor Gretchen Whitmer was seeking re-election with this issue among her priorities. The voters agreed with him. In addition, Vermont became the first in its Constitution to protect the termination of pregnancy in its Constitution. State voters approved a referendum that protects women’s rights from the bans that an eventual Republican-held Congress would seek to impose nationwide. Three other entities voted on similar resolutions: California, Michigan and Montana. In a fourth, Kentucky, pro-abortion organizations were closely following a referendum where voters were also being asked whether the state should take a total veto on pregnancy termination.

the deniers

Although the Democrats performed better than expected, the Republicans who have questioned the election and the results of two years ago also scored important victories. According to a count of Washington Post Some 150 denialist candidates had triumphed until this midnight. Most of these will be in the House of Representatives, a site that witnessed the assault on January 6, 2021. Among those who deny the results of two years ago are the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who came out reinforced after a robust victory; Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Greg Pence of Indiana, the brother of Trump Vice President Mike Pence. Other candidates who have served as loudspeakers for baseless plot theories or lies have lost. Mainly stand out Doug Mastriano, who was seeking to be governor of Pennsylvania, and Kari Lake, a former television presenter from Arizona, who was supported by Trump.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.