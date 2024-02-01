John Elkann, President of Ferrari, had already said this on January 24th: “We are about to embark on an exciting journey that will expand our racing soul. With this new competitive challenge, motivated by our innovative capacity and commitment to sustainability, we will push ourselves beyond the current boundaries.” He was referring to Giovanni Soldini hired to enter the world of sailing. But they are also perfect words to comment on Lewis Hamilton's arrival in Maranello.

Will it be a coincidence? Absolutely not: focusing on Mercedes' English is a move that will undoubtedly “embark on an exciting journey”, which will broaden the “racing soul” and which will push the Red “beyond the current boundaries”. Everything comes back. Exactly like with Giovanni Soldini who will try to attack the world record with a flying maxi-hull.

There are many things in common between these two Ferrari choices which – in fact – project the Maranello company into a dimension unknown to all the other teams because both Soldini and the sea, and Hamilton and his mix of glamour, politics and show will give Ferrari that much coveted high jump. We had a little proof a few hours ago: when Sky UK made the scoop by announcing the Ferrari-Hamilton agreement, the Rossa saw its shares fly on the stock market. Then, with the official announcement of the wedding, the news conquered all the home sites of the world. These are things that happen – and the comparison is not accidental – if you win an F1 world championship. And here another chapter opens, about which a lot has already been said.

Now, however, this is not the central theme. But it's the dream, the dream team. And it is no coincidence that Hamilton had already expressed this concept clearly (“Driving a Ferrari is a dream”) ten years ago. Now the dream comes true. And Lewis, over forty, will grip the steering wheel of Maranello's F1. Will he win? Maybe at this point he isn't even needed anymore. He has already won the world championship like this.