Fascinated by the richness of Chilean terroirs, Baroness Philippine de Rothschild decided in 1999 to make her own wine in the heart of Valle del Maipo. That same year, winemaker Emmanuel Riffaud joined the Rothschild group in France to join the Mouton Cadet team.

Today the director of Bodega Baron Philippe de Rothschild Chile, he signs Baronesa P., a label that reached its peak in the 2019 harvest. An assemblage of five varieties dominated by Cabernet Sauvignon (78%), with small doses of Carménère (6%). Petit Verdot (6%), Syrah (5%) and Cabernet Franc (5%). With 97 points from James Suckling, it arrives in Brazil via World Wine for R$ 606.

(Note published in issue 1268 of Dinheiro Magazine)