Eighteen years after their last visit to Catalonia, Spain was able to culminate the party of the fans with a brilliant strike by Dani Olmo on the buzzer that defeated the dedicated Albania. The enthusiastic fans that were close to a full house at the RCDE Stadium witnessed one of the many matches played by the national team during Luis Enrique’s stage. A pick and shovel encounter with the ball. Good to recover it, not so much to play it with real damage for an opponent well worked on defense and tricky on some counters. The Spanish team had more effort than harmful football, so condemned to suffer this type of appointment that they only get unstuck with goals, and it took Spain a long hour to unravel the orderly Albania. And when he succeeded, he found a bad maneuver by Pau Torres that led to a carom that beat the debutant David Raya. The Brentford goalkeeper was the starter due to the last-minute loss of Robert Sánchez.

As planned, the selection had to follow the expected script. Spain’s first possession lasted a couple of minutes. The x-ray of the meeting from its start. The choice of Albania, like that of Iceland, for this pair of bowling has had to do with the response capacity to fight this type of match. The castellated rival and Luis Enrique’s footballers to try to figure out how to break down walls. So a lot of ball, a lot of touch and little overflow. The active defense of the spaces of the Albanians put the Red in the same chessboard that has cost them so many times to solve. Only the initial flashes of Pedri and Gavi and an incursion by Ferran Torres accompanied the party atmosphere that was experienced in the stands.

Without depth of Carvajal and Marcos Alonso and without sharp routes to give Sarabia and Ferran balls to meet their peers. Without a sting on the sides, Spain was left flat as it happens so often in this kind of stakes. If the outside did not unravel the sticky Albania, inside there were not too many lights to illuminate the paths to the goal. Rodri, so exalted in the Premier, couldn’t find a way to really break lines with Gavi and Pedri. Three shots on goal was the offensive production in the first act of this Spain that has a hard time chewing and capitalizing on its superiority with the ball to uncork the matches. His correction with handling lacked spark to sharpen passes and dribbling. By cons, he found himself with a couple of scares. Also common due to the risks it assumes. A change of orientation left Broja hand-in-hand on the side with Marcos Alonso, whom he cleared with a self-pass. At the center of him came Cikhalessi, who was grabbed from behind and fell to the ground. The referee decided not to point out the penalty that the Albanians claimed. Another example of Broja’s speed ended with a tempered cross that crossed Raya’s small area without finding a finisher. The Southampton striker on loan from Chelsea is a skilled and powerful stalk who left notches on every clear ball that came his way.

It did not mutate with excess meeting after the break. As at the start, Spain wanted to rev up their rhythm with the ball. Rodri sharpened a bit more to speed up the game and also to hook a couple of shots from the edge that rushed Berisha. Only the City midfielder dared to try the shot from outside the area, a convenient resource against such walled opponents.

The same collapse after the initial volleys of the first half emerged in the second. And he also had another warning from Albania with another fine maneuver by Broja to enable Balliu. The center behind this was spliced ​​bitten and centered by Kheidi. Pasta as Spain was, Luis Enrique had to intervene with a triple change: Jordi Alba, Dani Olmo and Soler on stage for Marcos Alonso, Gavi and Sarabia.

The voltage rose again and reached another point with Yeremy Pino. The Villarreal winger returned to vindicate himself with his self-confidence. First he put a cross that Ferran Torres resolved with a luxurious heel to which the goalkeeper responded with a stop full of reflexes. Later, he worked on the pressure to steal and assist the Barça striker again, which he solved with a subtle touch.

Eighteen years later, Spain celebrated a goal in Barcelona. The hubbub, however, did not last long because Albania threw a couple of counters that made Luis Enrique’s hair stand on end. Then came that bad action by Pau Torres, who wanted to play with his head without taking Uzuni’s presence into account. The ball hit the Albanian’s head and slipped into the debutant’s goal. The upset was fixed by Dani Olmo with a parable to the squad to save and raise the party that was Cornellà.

