The Red Route of Las Tuerces, an undemanding hiking route for a winter walk

The Las Tuerces Red Route, located in the mountainous region of Palencia, in the north of Castilla y León, is a six-kilometer itinerary lasting approximately two hours that offers a hiking experience suitable for those looking for an easy route that allows you to explore a unique natural environment without great physical demands. This route starts from the Las Tuerces Natural Monument and stands out for its geological formations, which have been shaped over centuries by the action of wind and water.

The starting point of this route is in the town of Mave, a small town that serves as the gateway to this natural enclave. Near the road that connects Mave with Santa María de Mave there is an indicative sign that indicates the beginning of the route. When leaving the urban center, hikers can advance following the red marks that identify the path.

The first notable stop is the La Horadada factory, an old flour facility that took advantage of the waterfall of the Pisuerga River as a source of energy. Although it is currently private property, hikers can observe the structures and enjoy views of the rock walls that surround the area. These walls also house various climbing routes, whose presence is manifested through the installed safety devices.

As you go around the factory, the main track transforms into a narrower path. This road leads directly to the La Horadada Tunnel, a geological phenomenon that draws attention due to its formation and strategic location. From this point you can contemplate the Pisuerga River gorge, a space that stands out for the combination of its majesty and serenity.





After crossing the tunnel and reaching the upper plateau, the route continues along a less marked path, but always guided by the red signs. This section skirts the canyon from above, allowing you to enjoy panoramic views before descending towards a track that leads to Villaescusa de las Torres. In this small rural area there is a drinking water spring that serves as a crossing point for several roads.

And another of the highlights of the route is the town of Villaescusa de las Torres, where there is a sign indicating the intersection of several itineraries, including the Red, Green and Yellow Routes. Here begins the most demanding section of the itinerary: a long climb that leads to the Las Tuerces plateau. The climb, although steep, is dotted with rock formations that invite you to stop and explore the labyrinths and natural alleys that make up this area. The place is especially known for its peculiar karst figures, which give the landscape an almost sculptural character.

From Villaescusa, the Red Route continues with a steep climb that is initially shared with the Yellow Route. This section, although demanding due to its inclination, runs through places of great geological and natural interest. During the ascent, walkers enter a labyrinth of alleys and natural passageways that invite you to stop and explore carefully.

The effort of the climb is rewarded when you reach the Peña Mesa esplanade, considered one of the most representative points of Las Tuerces. From there it is possible to observe the surrounding environment, an environment that combines the breadth of the views with petrological details. The rock structures in this section are a reflection of the area’s heritage, where erosion has sculpted unique figures over the centuries. In winter, snow or ice can cover these formations, adding an extra layer of beauty to the territory.





Peña Mesa, an esplanade located in the highest part of Las Tuerces, is one of the most representative and curious places in the region, not only for its spectacular views, but also for the opportunity it offers to ascend to its summit. The Las Tuerces Natural Monument, of which this route is part, is a protected area that stands out for its ecological richness and its unique landscape.

The area is home to a diversity of flora and fauna that includes species adapted to the climate and terrain conditions. In winter, when the landscape is dressed in cold tones, it is possible to see traces of animals such as foxes or wild boars, which find refuge in the cracks and rock formations in the area.

The Las Tuerces Red Route is more than a simple trail: it is an opportunity to discover a unique corner of Spanish geography, where nature and history converge in a setting of unparalleled beauty. Whether for its rock formations, its panoramic views or the simple pleasure of walking through a well-preserved natural environment, it is positioned as one of the jewels of hiking in Castilla y León. It is an ideal destination for those looking for a quiet walk, full of geological and cultural surprises.