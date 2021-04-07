The Teatro Circo Murcia once again celebrates spring with music. After its cancellation in 2020, this year the ‘Spring Concerts’; three performances that will take place this week and that will be carried out by La Cuarto Roja, Los Marañones and Los Estanques and, lastly, _juno, the musical project by Zahara and Martí Perarnau (Much).

The Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex, stressed that «from the City Council we are going to work to reactivate and promote culture and make Murcia a benchmark on a cultural level, at the same time that we offer viewers the best guarantees of safety”.

For this, the three concerts will be held keeping the capacity reduced, the distance between spectators and all the other safety and hygiene measures implemented for months by municipal theaters, such as data collection and temperature measurement, entrance and exit the room in a staggered manner and the mandatory use of gel and mask. On this occasion, the Spring Concerts will have to be enjoyed sitting in the armchair, since the current health situation does not allow the stalls to be turned into a large dance floor, as it usually happened in these performances.

Programming



The first of the performances of the ‘Spring Concerts’ cycle will be the Thursday, April 8 (7:30 p.m.), and will be carried out by The Red Room. The Valencian band could not celebrate its 25th anniversary as it had planned in 2020, but its members have not stopped working or composing new songs (‘El Fear Open’, Tachycardia ‘or’ Patria ‘) that they are presenting, along with their songs more applauded, in a new tour of theaters that this week brings you to Murcia.

The Red Room was created in 1994 by Jorge Martí (voice and guitars) and José Marco (drums). Pau Roca (guitars) joined shortly after and, since 2001, they have Marc Greenwood (bass) as their fourth component. His career is a faithful reflection of his passion for timeless pop songs and is punctuated with authentic anthems that have touched the chord of several generations. Wide-minded pop rock, built and practiced with a mix of enthusiasm and professionalism. Tickets for this concert can be purchased, for 12, 15 and 18 euros, at the theater box office and online, through www.teatrocircomurcia.es.

The next day, Friday, April 9 (7:00 p.m.), the TCM will host a double concert with Los Marañones and Los Estanques presenting his latest work. In the first place, the Murcian band led by Miguel Bañón will fill the theater with its most rocky rhythm and, in addition to playing the songs from ‘The Time Machine’, it will review some of the hits of its almost 35-year career. Next, the audience will immerse themselves in the psychedelic and progressive pop of Los Estanques from Madrid, a band made up of Íñigo Bregel (voice, keyboard and guitar), Germán Herrero (guitar), Daniel Pozo (bass) and Andrea Conti (drums) who In 2020, he released his fourth album, ‘IV’. Tickets for this double performance are on sale for 15 euros.

The last of the TCM Spring Concerts will star, on Saturday April 10 (7:30 pm), _juno; the duo formed by Zahara and Martí Perarnau (Much) that bets on the most intimate electronic pop, for freedom and mystery. In mid-2020 they presented their first album, ‘_BCN626’, which they will now exhibit in Murcia. The price of the tickets is 15 euros, they are already on sale at the box office and on the internet.