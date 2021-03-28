The red prawn has returned to its usual fishing grounds on the regional coast. They are located, mainly, in front of the aquiline coast in the Mediterranean Sea. According to the Chief Master of the Fishermen’s Association of Aguilas, Manuel Díaz, this situation is “a relief” for the aquiline boats, since this precious crustacean had been hidden from the nets “since last December”, which caused the loss of to the fishermen the Christmas campaign, which is “one of the most profitable together with the summer.”

Sailors do not know why the red prawn has been so elusive at a time of year that is usually one of the best for fishing. This situation has not been typical of the aquiline fishing grounds, Díaz acknowledges that in other areas, such as Almería, Tarragona or the Balearic Islands, “the same thing as in Águilas” has happened. Among the factors that may have affected this shellfish has been ‘hidden’, the fishermen point to the earthquakes that shook the southeast of Spain at the end of November. But “there is nothing to prove it,” ditches the Chief Master. The truth is that the shrimp submerged to a depth “greater than 500 meters”, says Díaz, the maximum length of the nets of the boats dedicated to this art of fishing. The thugs collect these days catches “very acceptable, around 30 or 40 kilos.” Of course, the campaign will only last until April 15. This, together with the Holy Week holidays, which reduce working hours, means that the benefits “are hardly going to give to cover costs and little else,” laments Díaz.