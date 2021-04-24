The appointment is on Friday night in the exclusive Anonymous of the urbanization of Las Mercedes, in Caracas. At the door of the restaurant, six high-end bulletproof black trucks wait for their owners while inside a Chavista hierarch celebrates his daughter’s birthday with his 20 guests behind closed doors.

The ostentatious party on Paris Street with Mucuchies Street, inaugurated 14 months ago, would not attract attention if it were not for the fact that the private room of the luxurious restaurant bills between $ 15,000 and $ 20,000 per night, at a rate of $ 70 and $ 100 per person, without have its other 18 tables deployed in the open area. Meanwhile, poverty reaches 92% of the population in Venezuela, according to the Encovi survey of the Andrés Bello Catholic University.

The severe humanitarian crisis, including the coronavirus pandemic that devastates Venezuela, is not seen in the crowded tourist sites and luxury restaurants in large cities that are frequented mainly by Chavista leaders, “plugged in”, front men and “bolichicos” (sons of the power elite).

The new Chavista bourgeoisie, made up of some 150 sanctioned by the United States and the European Union for money laundering, corruption and drug trafficking, and some 12 leaders, for whose captures Washington offers a global reward of 90 million dollars, has turned Venezuela into its “lair” or its “red” paradise, alleges the criminologist lawyer Alejandro Rebolledo.

The also called Chavista “caste” He can no longer walk through Europe and the United States, where much of his property, the product of corruption of more than 800,000 million embezzled dollars, has been seized. Thus, Chavismo now prefers to invest and spend in Venezuela.

A paradise island to relax in the Los Roques archipelago, in Venezuela, on the Caribbean Sea. Photo Shutterstock

Investments of the “Chavista Caste”

An example of their investments are the 10 houses that a Chavista group is building on the Los Roques airstrip, violating the regulations that prohibit it because it is a national park. One of the fugitives sanctioned for corruption is Raúl Gorrín, who bought Globovisión television.

On the last carnival holiday shouting “go, get out, get out”, the residents of Los Roques protested their presence and forced Gorrín to leave the island. The Chavista had landed in his helicopter to see the construction of the forbidden houses on the shores of the Caribbean Sea.

Gorrín has a file opened in the United States for the purchase of 24 properties in Florida, New York and Spain. It allegedly received $ 2 billion from the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.

The archipelago of “Los Roques” in the Venezuelan Caribbean Sea. Photo: EFE file

A son of the Comptroller General (Court of Accounts) Elvis Amoroso was also repudiated on social media. Jesús Amoroso is a singer and lives the great life in Los Roques, where last year he was linked to a party full of sex, drugs and prostitutes when the pandemic began, which was admonished by Nicolás Maduro himself because it was the beginning of the infections.

The bolichico Amoroso, alias El Duke, is arrogant and exhibits a fortune of a wasteful life of luxury that nobody in Venezuela gives himself with an unsuccessful “first time” song. His page on Instagram is “unspeakable”, confesses Angela Oraá, specialist in “celebrities”.

Another “father’s son” is Congressman Nicolás, alias “Nicolasito”, Maduro Guerra, son of the president, who has assigned him the best mines of the Mining Arc for “blood gold” and coltan in the state of Bolívar, according to opposition leader Juan Guaidó and deputy Américo De Grazia, who denounces that environmental depredation has reached as far as the tourist area of ​​Canaima.

“Nicolasito” is sanctioned by the US justice system and denies his connection with the “blood gold “. However, those who criticize him go to jail.

Last year, two agents of the military police of the DGCIM (General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence) arrested two agents and Commissioner Javier Gorrriño, head of security for the municipality of Hatillo, for denouncing on the networks the mega-party of Maduro’s son for celebrating his 30th birthday in Hatillo, near Caracas, in the middle of the Covid pandemic.

Congressman Nicolás, alias “Nicolasito”, Maduro Guerra. Photo: EFE

Last year contractors José and Ricardo Morón Hernández, the alleged front-man brothers of Maduro’s son, were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for helping move Maduro’s son’s assets.

In 2017, the political police arrested a woman who photographed “Nicolasito” allegedly drunk during a baptism, in the company of his figureheads in Maracaibo.

Jail critics

Not only the children of the Chavista leaders break the rules. The Attorney General, Tareck William Saab, another sanctioned person, detained the writer Milagros Mata Gil and her husband the poet Manuel Muñoz for 48 hours in El Tigre, Anzoátegui state, in eastern Venezuela, for having criticized in an article published on twitter the deadly party in which the Chavista prosecutor participated dancing.

The sumptuous Muslim wedding was held at the Club Sirio de Lechería at Easter, where the prosecutor Saab was the main entertainer with some 600 guests, which spread the contagion of covid-19 collapsing health centers and the cemetery in the area.

The cable car and a luxury hotel

Another of the favorite places of the Chavista caste is the Caracas cable car at 2,200 meters above sea level where the Humboldt hotel is located, the only seven-star hotel in the country, built 64 years ago by the then dictator Marcos Pérez Jiménez.

The cable car and the Humboldt Hotel, a public heritage ceded by the Maduro regime to the Ceballos family, which inaugurated the funicular and the hotel two years ago, with prices that make it prohibitive to Caracas, only to the ruling elite.

The Caracas cable car and the Humboldt hotel, at its peak, in a postcard of the time. Photo: archive

Spending a day at the summit of Caracas, that is, at the Humboldt Hotel, costs about $ 300 a night per room. Have a casino, several fancy restaurants preferred by the president of the Chavista National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez and Maduro’s family, who are seen in the photos enjoying the food.

The currency that circulates at the top of the Venezuelan capital is the dollar and not the euro, which is traded 1 to 1 at the exchange windows or on the black market. The changes of pennies in foreign currency return it in candies or in luminous rays towards the Caracas valley when the bolichicos they give parties in style with “imperialist” rock.

Chavista, “plugged in” and Bolichicos leaders know that the opponents trace their steps to the last corner of Venezuela or abroad. They do not sleep soundly. They know.

That is why they prefer to imprison those who criticize him on social networks (there are 9,000 people under the filing regime according to the Penal Forum) or in Cyberspace, as the also sanctioned Rodríguez, head of the ruling Parliament, has promised to enact to punish those who do not they are chavistas and dare to insult them.

Caracas, special

