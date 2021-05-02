The results of a poll conducted by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai confirmed that the Red Line of the Dubai Metro is the most used line at all times, compared to the Green Line and Route 2020, while the “Dubai Ferry” captured the attention of passengers as a way for family outings after breakfast, compared to mass transit. The other, the public bus lines feeding the metro, recorded the highest percentage of use, compared to the “on-demand” and “inter-city buses” lines.

The authority had conducted a survey on its account on the social networking platform “Twitter” to monitor indicators about the use of mass transport in the emirate, as part of the surveys it conducted periodically to obtain customer opinions about its services in all sectors of the authority.

The answer to a question about the most common marine means that passengers use on their family trips after breakfast showed that about 43% of the respondents in the survey, which was published in both Arabic and English, use the Dubai Ferry, while about 42% use “Abra” and 15% “Dubai Water Taxi”. ».

The answers of the respondents in the survey came in Arabic, similar to the answers in English, as about 38% of the respondents said that they use the “Dubai Ferry”, 27% “Abra”, and 35% “the Dubai Water Taxi”.

The latest statistics issued by the authority showed that the number of marine transport users is about 14 million passengers annually, and the number is expected to increase with the completion of construction of urban and tourism facilities on both sides of the Dubai Water Canal, and development projects with sea views.

The authority’s reports stated that the maritime transport sector witnessed an increase in the length of the transport network, by 24 kilometers last year, bringing the total length of the network to 79 kilometers.

The marine fleet also increased five ferries of the developed generation (traditional wooden abras), bringing the number of vessels to 55.

According to the Authority’s survey, the “Red Line” of the Dubai Metro tops the list of options for passengers, as about 74% of respondents in English said that they use it, 15% use the “Green Line”, and 7% “Route 2020”.

As for the respondents in the Arabic language survey, 48% said that they use the “red line”, while the percentage of users of the “green line” and “route 2020” was equal at 26% for each.

Domestic bus routes received about 40% of respondents in English, 30% use buses feeding to metro stations, 20% use on-demand buses, and 10% use intercity buses.

Public bus lines feeding metro stations topped the lines most used by respondents to the survey in Arabic with 39%, 28% domestic and inter-city buses, and 5% on-demand buses.

947 thousand passengers per day

The number of users of mass transit and shared mobility in Dubai (Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, and public transport buses), marine transportation means (abra, ferry, water taxi, and water bus), electronic reservation vehicles, smart rental vehicles, in addition to taxis, About 346 million passengers last year, at a rate slightly less than one million passengers per day, which is exactly 947,000 passengers.

