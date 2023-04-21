Amsterdam wants to leave behind the image of a city open to sex, parties, drugs and alcohol to become a more moderate destination with a more “sophisticated” offer. For this reason, it is proposed that the historic shop windows with scarlet neon lights of the Red Light District – one of the places most visited by foreigners – be displaced to the suburbs to settle in a new “erotic center”. With more than 20 million tourists a year, including one million Britons, the Dutch capital works to balance being one of the most visited locations in the world with the normal life of its 883,000 residents.

In addition to its narrow canals and bike rides, the sex industry has become one of the main attractions of the city. While in other countries prostitution has been restricted or spaces dedicated to this activity have even been confined to the peripheries, in Amsterdam, brothels have been legal since the year 2000. Since then, the Dutch Red Light District has become one of the most important in the world. Its relevance has been increasing due to its location and easy access, since with the growth of the city it has remained in the historic center. Brothels have gone from being a reserved place to becoming a place of interest for travelers. In fact, some tourist packages include a tour of the old town, where, on the one hand, there are large churches and squares and, on the other, streets of bars with women “displayed” in glass doors.

The city already has an erotic museum and theater and now plans to build a mall-style leisure space. The facilities would have a hundred seats compared to the 250 showcases that exist in the current area, with a greater diversity of services, unlike now that there are only women. In addition, it will have rest rooms, an area for medical and social care, and a wide variety of entertainment, catering, art, and cultural businesses.

“Less risk”



“With the erotic center we provide a safe workplace, we reduce the inconvenience caused by crowds in the neighborhood and we reduce the influence of crime,” explains Mayor Femke Halsema, who is leading the plan to move the controversial neighborhood to the southern district. She also ensures that the Police see “less risk of security incidents, youth problems and drug trafficking” in the three alternative territories that are analyzed. The relocation proposal has been formally on the table for three years. But so far he has failed to convince.

In 2019, a “prostitution hotel” was proposed – the plan that has shaped the current sex center. Then there was a list with eight possible locations that has been reduced to three: “De Groene Zoom” and the “Europaboulevard”, both near the RAI in Amsterdam-Zuid, and the third option in the Docklandsplot area, in Amsterdam-Noord.

The government’s struggle to reduce the impact of this activity has been in force since the legalization of sex shop windows. Already in 2007, the City Council bought several premises where there were fifty showcases in order to promote the opening of other alternative businesses to prostitution. The project called 1012 -the area’s postal code- sought to renew the neighborhood with the location of luxury boutiques, first-class cafes and art galleries. In this way, it was a matter of keeping away not only “irresponsible” tourists, who have increased as the place has become the favorite for men’s parties and bachelor parties, but also to hinder the mafias associated with the organized crime and white slavery.

Families and young professionals



Added to the relocation project is the support of the current inhabitants of the area, which is not exclusive to sex workers. In recent years, many families and young professionals have moved there and demand a space less marked by shop windows. In the streets it is common to find posters attached to the walls with phrases such as “we live here”, which seek to create awareness among visitors who tend to overindulge in alcoholic beverages and drugs on public roads. Neighborhood control has been reinforced with various restrictions imposed by the authorities. But the sanctions are not being enforced, according to the sex workers, who deny being the source of the high crime rates and lewd behavior in the historic Red Light District.



Since the end of March, prostitutes have staged a series of protests against the idea of ​​the erotic center. They affirm that moving their activity to another place will not reduce crime and party tourism, it will only relocate it. They argue that the change would not only affect their income, but also their security. Remote sites are less crowded by travelers and customers and the police presence would be drastically reduced. The prostitutes denounce a “witch hunt” and criticize that the new residents already knew the reality and history of the neighborhood when they settled in it. These streets have been the refuge of prostitution since the 16th century, when women offered their services at the door or window of their houses. The cabinets have been modernized and are rented out as a normal ‘office’. The rent is paid in daily shifts that vary between eight and twelve hours and prices range from 50 to 200 euros per day.

The demonstrations against the resettlement have been joined by the residents of the land that would receive the new erotic leisure center. Their argument is the same: they live in a residential area and consider that their activity would destroy the family atmosphere that they currently maintain. Among the dissenting voices is also that of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which has its headquarters in the commercial district of Zuidas, the ‘Financial Mile’ of the Dutch capital. After Brexit, the EMA left London and although Barcelona, ​​Copenhagen, Milan and Vienna were on the list of possible destinations for the building, the agency opted for Amsterdam because of the “safety and security” it offered as part of the requirements. The EMA has assured that it will partner with Brussels to guarantee a “safe working environment” for its staff and experts.



In view of the impossibility of an agreement, the City Council is working in parallel on a digital campaign to discourage the trips of tourists who only go to the city in search of sex and drugs. The authorities launched the ‘Stay Away’ program at the end of March, aimed mainly at British men between the ages of 18 and 35 and to curb the growing business of bachelor parties, demanded, mostly, by young people from United Kingdom. The initiative is part of the municipal efforts to clean up Amsterdam’s reputation and stop being the capital of the most liberal party in Europe.