Pyramids opened the scoring in the 72nd minute of the match through Moroccan Walid Al-Karti, before Mahmoud Abdel Moneim (Kahraba) equalized for Al-Ahly two minutes later. (74).

After the end of the original time in a draw, the two teams argued to two additional halves, in which the supreme word was for the “Red Castle” team, which decided the title with a header by Hamdi Fathi in the 104th minute..

The match witnessed the expulsion of Mohamed Abdel Moneim, Al-Ahly defender, in the 116th minute, with a direct red card, for interfering without a ball on Tunisian Fakhreddine Ben Youssef..

With this victory, Al-Ahly, the runner-up of the last edition (2021) and the record holder in the number of wins, regained the title that it lost in the last edition to its traditional rival, Zamalek, in July 2022, and deprived Pyramids of achieving the first title in the club’s history..

This is the second time that Pyramids finished second after 2019, when it lost to Zamalek by three goals without charge..