First dates are a time of nerves. Those who have suffered a disastrous first date fear that the same thing will happen with the person they are meeting. For this reason, a series of attitudes must be taken into account that can warn you that the person with whom you are having an appointment is not going to be the love of your life.

At first, these signs or ‘red flags’ that indicate that the relationship is not going to be very healthy may seem silly to you, but the behavior of a person on their first date shows how they are in short distances. The dating site Seeking has compiled six signs that will help you unmask certain behaviors right from the first date.

The 6 ‘red flags’ that every single person should know



1. Toxic attitudes. In the dating portal they refer to this signal as a very negative behavior. For example, if the person you are meeting “I don’t usually go out with people taller or much shorter than me.” This statement can offend you or create doubts, since why shouldn’t you meet someone because they are taller or shorter than you? According to the dating portal, this type of comment can uncover toxic behavior in relationships, since it indicates that a person will judge you from minute one.

2. Controlling person. The last thing you need when you are getting to know someone is that they be guided more by your social networks than by conversation. For example, if the person you are meeting tells you: “Looking on Instagram I have seen that you are a very active person on networks, that changes as soon as you have a relationship, right? Jealousy and controlling approaches are not a good sign to start a relationship with someone.

3. Mobile addicts’. “Wait, don’t start eating yet. I want to post a story on Instagram’. On your first date with someone you want to meet that person, not that they are hooked on the mobile and social networks while you have dinner. This behavior should be avoided, if one is very focused on social networks and the other nothing, this could become a problem.

4. Hooked on their last partner. A sign that things are not going well is that you are meeting someone and they constantly talk to you about what their ex was like. If an ex-partner is still present, the old relationship is usually not over for the person and it can surely be a source of conflict in the future.

5. Exalted. If the person you just met does not treat others well and hides behind the fact that he has a lot of character, be suspicious. From the portal they advise that you be suspicious if your date brings out his bad temper in the first meeting.

6. Stingy. It is normal to pay in half on dates, but there are many who prefer to pay exactly for the dish they have ordered so as not to have to pay more if their dish was cheaper. These types of things seem silly, but they already suggest that with this person it will be difficult to share.