It may seem like just another annoying insect, but it is not. The red fire antSolenopsis invites) It is considered one of the worst invasive species in the world and the fifth most complicated to combat. And it has already arrived in Europe, after colonizing half the world. A group of scientists has found 88 nests spread over five hectares near Syracuse, Sicily (Italy), in what is considered the first official sighting. The species, native to South America, has a great impact on ecosystems, agriculture and human health. As its name suggests, the bite is painful, irritating and can generate pustules and allergic reactions, in addition to causing anaphylactic shock. The models made by the study, led by the Institute of Evolutionary Biology-CSICshow alarming predictions about the colonization of this ant in Europe, which could be favored by climate change.

These unwanted colonizers could come from China or the United States, where it is also an invasive species, concludes the work, published in the scientific journal Current Biology. In Spain, Finland and Holland some specimens have been detected in imported products, but there was no confirmation of colonies anywhere in Europe. Once here, the situation is worrying. “The big problem is stopping them and the chances of success are slim,” says Roger Vila, principal investigator at the Institute of Evolutionary Biology. “If there is any option, it is now, before they begin to expand, then it is impossible,” he says. When an invasive species lands somewhere in the world, a period of latency occurs, which then transitions to exponential growth.

Red fire ant nest in Italy. Enrico Schifani

Under current climatic conditions, the fire ant could establish itself in 7% of Europe, the researchers indicate. Half of the urban areas on the continent would be suitable for its establishment and, given its abundance and aggressiveness, it could alter the lifestyle of people in large cities such as Barcelona, ​​Rome, London or Paris.

The first sign that something was happening in Syracuse came from information from people who had suffered painful stings on a recreational pier. “They sent us photos and we saw that it could be the ant,” says Vila. To verify this, part of the group – made up of Spanish and Italian researchers – traveled to the place and verified by sequencing the DNA that it was the fearsome ant. “When talking to people we realized that they have been suffering from bites for three years,” he says. This fact makes them fear that there will be more colonies.

It is very difficult to know the path through which invasive species arrive. On this occasion, the exact point is not known either, but by studying the direction of the wind, the researchers suspect that some flying queen ants could have arrived from the northwest, where the commercial port of Syracuse is located, about 14 kilometers from the pier where the bites have occurred. The usual thing is that the entrance door is places with human and commercial activity from other countries, such as that pier, with more commercial movement than the small pier where the nests have been located. The great connection that exists between the coastal cities of the Mediterranean favors this expansion.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. Subscribe

Dozens of queens in a nest

The researchers are advising the regional Executive in developing an eradication plan, which will have to be approved by the Government of the nation. It is not easy due to the fire ant’s ability to proliferate. “First we have to eliminate what we have found, and to do this we have to kill the queens using poisoned bait that the workers carry into the nest,” explains Vila. They are very large habitats, which extend underground with tens of thousands of ants and dozens of queens. “We have received the variety that creates super colonies, there is another that only has one queen per nest,” she says. The second step is to monitor, look for other sources of invasion in nearby places, especially in the direction of the commercial port of Syracuse.

Its speed of expansion is evident. In less than a century, the species has established itself in much of the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, China, Taiwan and Australia, and has only been eradicated in New Zealand, the authors indicate in a statement. In the United States, its presence causes an estimated loss of nearly six billion euros per year. And in Australia they dedicate millions to its eradication, without having succeeded so far. Invasive species cause an annual cost in the world of 423 billion dollars (about 393 billion euros), adding economic losses and efforts to get rid of them. And they are among the five main causes of the biodiversity loss crisis that is plaguing the planet, concludes the Report ‘Assessment of invasive exotic species and their control’, which was presented last Monday.

Mattia Menchetti, one of the scientists of the study, explains that the species “reduces the biodiversity of invertebrates and small vertebrates, and can even cause damage and kill young individuals of larger animals.” They also cause damage to agriculture by eating parts of plants and even to infrastructure with the deterioration of wiring.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT in Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter