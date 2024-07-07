Mexico City.- In the War of Wars, the Red Devils of Mexico defeated the Tigers of Quintana Roo.

During the second episode of the series, the scarlet team relied on its batters to take the victory by a score of 9-4 and sink the felines further in the South Zone.

The Marabunta offense exploded in the first inning with 3 runs driven in by Aristides Aquino and Juan Carlos Gamboa and one scored by Aristides Aquino.

In the third inning, the Pandilla’s guns were fired on the other side of the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium. With home runs by Lewin Díaz and Franklin Barreto, who scored 3 runs, victory was close at hand.

On the Bengal side, Carlos Figueroa, Randy Trejo, Eduardo Diaz and Antonio Monroy responded.

Tomorrow, Mexico, with a 55-15 record, will look to sweep its archrivals at the Diamante de Fuego at 2:00 p.m.