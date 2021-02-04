The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned that 70% of the doses against the coronavirus were administered in the richest countries, a situation that he described as “alarming and unfair” because it could prolong and even aggravate the pandemic.

For this reason, the IFRC launched a plan to 100 million Swiss francs (9,750 million pesos) to help immunize 500 million people vulnerable.

According to a report, 50 richest countries in the world They accounted for almost 70% of the doses administered so far, while the 50 poorest countries administered only 0.1% of the available doses.

“This is alarming because it is unfair and because it could prolong or even exacerbate this terrible pandemic,” said IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain.

“In the race to end this pandemic, we are all rowing in the same boat. We cannot sacrifice those most at risk in some countries so that those who are at lower risk can get vaccinated in others, “added Chapagain, noting that” equitable distribution it is the only way to solve the most urgent public health emergency of our time. “

“Without an equitable distribution, even those who are vaccinated will not be safe“, he alerted.

According to the IFRC, if large areas of the planet do not have access to vaccination, the virus will continue to circulate and mutate, a situation that could lead to the development of new strains insensitive to vaccines.

The IFRC plan will not be to buy vaccines, but to support national immunization efforts in a variety of areas.

In many countries, trained personnel will be responsible for the physical distribution of vaccines to vulnerable and at-risk groups. The plan also includes the fight against misinformation.

Red Cross Red Crescent volunteers will seek to reach out to socially or geographically isolated communities and individuals so that they are not excluded from immunization. “Equality does not fall from the sky,” emphasized Chapagain.

With information from Télam.

AFG