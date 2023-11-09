Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen previously called on the Red Cross to carry out its duty towards the Israeli prisoners in the Gaza Strip, saying: “We call on the Red Cross Committee to carry out its duty and visit the kidnapped Israelis.”

Trabelsi said, “Until now, we are still directing our appeal to the Israeli authorities to allow us to visit people detained in the West Bank and Israel, and we are continuing our talks with Hamas to enable us to visit the hostages.”

She added: “It is necessary for all parties to understand our role as a neutral and impartial humanitarian mediator, and therefore allowing visits to detained persons and hostages is absolutely necessary.”

However, none of the parties, whether in Israel or Hamas, agreed to enable the Red Cross to make that visit.

the situation is dangerous

The regional spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross touched on the current health situation in the Gaza Strip, after more than a month of war between Israel and Hamas, saying:

• The situation in Gaza and the West Bank is still worrying. This year is the bloodiest in more than a decade, with the number of casualties exceeding what we have seen in a decade. We consider the humanitarian situation to be “more than dangerous,” especially in Gaza, where the situation is still deteriorating. every hour.

• Residents are unable to secure their most basic needs despite the improvement in the entry of relief trucks, which are less than 600 trucks so far, and which are insufficient to actually respond to the huge needs of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

• The International Committee of the Red Cross has been able to bring in 21 trucks since October 27, most of which is medical aid intended for hospitals and equipment for disinfecting water, such as chlorine. We are also currently supporting 9 hospitals in Gaza.

• On October 27, a team specialized in war surgeries from the Red Cross entered Gaza, and is currently carrying out its activities at the European Hospital, where it was able to treat more than 40 serious cases.

• All of this represents a “drop in the bucket” of what the health sector needs inside Gaza, which faces a scenario of complete collapse.

• Fuel remains one of the biggest problems inside the Gaza Strip, as the Red Cross was unable to bring in additional supplies of fuel, but we used the stock we have inside Gaza to help the basic sectors, especially the health and water sectors, to partially continue their work.

• We have distributed 50,000 liters of fuel so far, but this is not enough to completely prevent the scenario of a total power outage inside hospitals, which is likely to happen if those involved in the conflict and influential countries do not work on a sustainable plan for the entry of supplies in a way that actually responds to the needs of the population. Gaza.